Home News Optimus/Grasshopper interface (by Noesis Solutions)
News

Optimus/Grasshopper interface (by Noesis Solutions)

by admin
Optimus/Grasshopper interface (by Noesis Solutions)


Optimus is the market-leading PIDO (Process Integration and Design Optimization) software platform, offering a package of powerful features for areas such as engineering process integration, space exploration, engineering optimization, robustness and reliability. PIDO technologies make engineering simulations win-win as they consider design constraints, effectively implementing the object-driven engineering process. Optimus users report reduced design times by more than 30% on average and a 10% increase in design performance.

L’Grasshopper interface it is automated using a workflow component in Optimus. Users can then access all the design parameters defined in Grasshopper (*.ghx files) and simulation parameters, sending the updated files to Rhinoceros.

Optimus automatically modifies Grasshopper design parameters and updates Grasshopper files for use in DOE (Design of Experiments), optimization or robustness design workflows.

See also  Valentina Bertani tells a scene from The shyness of the hair (Video)

You may also like

The Lamplighters League will be released on Xbox...

Teacher mobility 2023/24, questions available on Online Applications:...

Larache hosts the second round of the regional...

Petro’s brother reproaches him for exposing his family...

Jonathan Majors would like to star in a...

He shoots his wife and kills himself in...

Morocco is the third most powerful African country...

Snowstorm engulfs several California communities for weeks

When art is female. The week of March...

Iran “Discovery of the world’s second lithium deposit”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy