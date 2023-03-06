

Optimus is the market-leading PIDO (Process Integration and Design Optimization) software platform, offering a package of powerful features for areas such as engineering process integration, space exploration, engineering optimization, robustness and reliability. PIDO technologies make engineering simulations win-win as they consider design constraints, effectively implementing the object-driven engineering process. Optimus users report reduced design times by more than 30% on average and a 10% increase in design performance.

L’Grasshopper interface it is automated using a workflow component in Optimus. Users can then access all the design parameters defined in Grasshopper (*.ghx files) and simulation parameters, sending the updated files to Rhinoceros.

Optimus automatically modifies Grasshopper design parameters and updates Grasshopper files for use in DOE (Design of Experiments), optimization or robustness design workflows.