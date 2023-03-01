Thousands of cancellations by the airline Viva Air received international travelers, who planned to move to and from Colombia.

The José María Córdova Airport (Rionegro) announced the cancellation of 6 national and international flights from the company.

Regarding CaliOn Tuesday morning, the passengers made a court protest at the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón airport until Viva Air rescheduled their flights with the LATAM airline.

They were approximately 200 personas who traveled from the Valle del Cauca capital to destinations such as Medellín, Cartagena and San Andrés.

The destinations towards Cartagena and Medellín traveled between yesterday Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Different luck has had passengers with international connections, since continue to be affected without receiving a solution from the airline.

“He tells me that I can go from Cali to Medellín, but the Medellín-Buenos Aires route does not cover it; I will wait one day in Cali to see what happens, but for now I don’t know when I will return to my country,” Myriam Hernández, an Argentine citizen, told Blu Radio.

Other options for those affected:

Through a statement, the Civil Aeronautics stated that the airlines Avianca and Satena will also offer an alternative transport to passengers who have an issued ticket or confirmed reservation for the days February 27, 28 and March 1, 2023.

Data:

1. The support will be subject to the availability of chairs, at no additional cost.

2. Those who have a ticket that includes a suitcase can travel in the same way.

3. If they want to include additional services they must pay.

4. The Superintendency of Transportation and the Ombudsman’s Office will monitor these processes at the airports and will provide the pertinent information through their teams and managers.

Position of the Superintendence of Transportation:

Although the companies formally requested in August 2022 business integration before Aerocivil, since April they had announced a share agreement between their majority partners, which triggered the investigation.

Both Avianca and Viva Air insist that they are independent airlines.

Given this, The Superintendence of Transportation announced that it will open an investigation into live air for breaching the rights of users affected by the suspension of operations that the company decreed this Monday night.

