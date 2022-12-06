Economic Observation Network reporter Zhang Ying Zhang Ling “The throat hurts like a knife, and it is difficult to drink water and eat. It will be better in two or three days.”

“She was hospitalized for a month before being discharged. In addition to her illness, she was more worried about her living conditions in the hospital at that time, and no one accompanied her.”

“No sequelae were found in the body, mainly mental illness, and I felt that the neighbors discriminated against them.”

“The biggest sequelae are the habit of sleeping with the lights on after leaving the shelter.”

……

In the past week, Economic Observer.com interviewed 11 citizens who had been infected with Omicron in Jilin, Shanghai, Chongqing and other places in 2022. From the perspective of infection time, it covers March to November 2022, and Jilin and Shanghai citizens have been infected for more than half a year. From the perspective of physical condition, there are healthy young adults and middle-aged and elderly people who are seriously ill. In terms of age groups, there are 3-year-old children and 90-year-olds.

The Omicron they were infected with was a strain during the evolution of the new coronavirus. Compared with the original strain during the Wuhan epidemic in 2020 and the Delta strain during the Xi’an epidemic in 2021, Omicron has a stronger ability to spread, but its pathogenicity has been significantly weakened, causing severe disease and mortality. lower.

Since Omicron entered mainland China as a pandemic at the end of 2021, it has successively caused large-scale outbreaks in Jilin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Beijing and other cities. A total of nearly 1 million people in the country have been infected with Omicron.

What happens to the body after people are infected with Omicron? How do symptoms differ in people of different age groups and health conditions? Are there side effects? What was the most difficult moment in the process of being infected and admitted?

The interviewees all recovered in different time periods. The elderly and those in the onset of underlying diseases took longer to turn negative. An elderly person with chronic lung disease was hospitalized for one month before being discharged. Physically, none of them showed sequelae. However, some people have a serious “sense of stigma” after infection and face discrimination from people around them.

What needs to be specially explained is that the situation of these interviewed samples does not mean that there is no risk of death after being infected with Omicron. During the COVID-19 epidemic in Shanghai from February to May this year, more than 570 people infected with the new crown died (the direct cause of death was malignant tumors or other underlying diseases; the total number of infections exceeded 600,000). In terms of severe cases, a study published by Zhang Wenhong’s team from the Department of Infectious Diseases of Shanghai Huashan Hospital in June this year showed that 22 (0.065%) of the more than 30,000 early-stage non-severe Omicron infections in Shanghai developed into severe cases. Severe cases are mainly concentrated in patients who are elderly, unvaccinated, and suffer from a wide variety of underlying diseases.

In Guangzhou, according to Zhang Yi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Health Commission on December 2, a total of 162,700 local positive cases of new coronary pneumonia have been reported in Guangzhou this round of the epidemic, including 4 severe and critical cases, and no deaths.

In terms of sequelae of the new crown, none of the 11 interviewees found obvious physical sequelae. According to the definition of the World Health Organization, sequelae of the new crown (Long covid) refers to:existinfected new crownOnset within the next 3 months, persist for at least 2 months, and cannot be explained by another diagnosis. Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive impairment, headache, chest pain, joint pain, etc.

At present, there is no public large-scale study on the sequelae of Omicron-infected patients in China.

Internationally, in June this year, The Lancet published a comparative study on the sequelae of patients infected with Omicron and Delta infected in the UK. The study included 56,003 new crown positive infections from December 2021 to March 2022 (over 70% of British new crown infections at the time were Amicron infections), and 41,361 new crown infections from June 2021 to November 2021 According to the “self-reported” sequelae data of COVID-19-positive patients (over 70% of UK COVID-19 infections at that time were Delta infections), it was found that the proportion of Omicron-infected patients with sequelae was 4.5%, compared to The proportion of people infected in delta fell by about 58%.

The following is 11The dictation of the Omicron infected person (or family member):

① A family is infected, and the 3-year-old child has the mildest symptoms

A family of four was infected, the elderly 7aged 3, the child was 3 years old, infected in Shanghai

The four members of our family may have been infected at the same time. On March 25, I started to have an itchy throat, and then I had some symptoms similar to a bad cold, such as fever, runny nose, cough, and my whole head was in a daze. The fever persisted for a day and subsided. Then there was soreness all over the body, so painful that I couldn’t sleep at night. Whether I was lying flat or lying on my side, I felt as if I had been beaten all over my body. I didn’t recover until the third day.

The second person in our family to have symptoms was my husband. He had similar symptoms to mine, but he recovered faster and had a fever and aches for a day. The third one was my mother, who didn’t have a fever, but felt unwell, had a runny nose, and was in a dazed state. She lay in bed for two or three days.

The mildest symptom is my daughter, she is more than 3 years old. She didn’t have a fever after infection, just a little runny nose, and her mental state has always been very good. She is the most energetic person in our family.

Before being infected with the new crown, my husband and I both received a new crown booster shot, my mother completed the full vaccination, and my daughter did not receive the vaccine.

We currently do not feel the aftereffects very clearly. The lungs and throat are all normal. However, in the months after my new crown, I had more minor colds than in previous years. In the past, maybe I didn’t have a cold or a fever for two or three years, but since I got the new crown, I have had two colds, but my nose is uncomfortable and I have a little runny nose.

From being infected to leaving the cabin, the most difficult moment was when supplies were insufficient during the lockdown period. Because there were children at home, various nutritional combinations needed to be considered. Our community has been closed since mid-March, and it did not return to normal until early June.

In fact, frankly speaking, I am not afraid of the new crown virus, probably because I have already had it. From my own experience, it feels like a bad cold, but the transmission is indeed stronger.

The recent adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures ushered in the dawn. What I am afraid of now is not the virus, but because the virus will affect our normal life, children will not be able to go to school normally, the company will be blocked, and my family will be blocked at home.

② The biggest sequelae are mental illness

72Aged, severe cerebral hemorrhage and sequelae of lung disease, infected in Shanghai

My parents were infected around April 10, and the nucleic acid turned negative until the end of April.

My father is 72 years old. He already had sequelae of cerebral hemorrhage and lay in bed for a long time. He was infected with superbugs in his lungs in the ICU before and almost died of pneumonia at that time. After he was discharged from the hospital, he had some problems with his lungs and his breathing was not very smooth. So I have been afraid to vaccinate him against the new crown.

After he was infected with the new crown in April, his symptoms were still relatively serious. At first, he couldn’t lie down to sleep one night, so he had to sit, otherwise he couldn’t breathe. My mother gave him Radix Banlangen, and after two or three days, he gradually recovered, and he almost returned to the state before the infection in about a week.

My mother is 66 years old. She has high blood pressure and needs long-term medication to control it. She has a sensitive constitution. She used to go for infusions, and she was allergic to several of them, so she dared not get vaccinated against the new crown vaccine. She was very uncomfortable when she was infected. Her whole body ached and she had a fever. After the fever subsides, people will be more tired, but they will not feel at all after a week or so.

However, it takes a long time for the nucleic acid to turn negative, especially for my dad, it took 20 days for the nucleic acid to turn negative.

Seven months have passed since the end of April, and my parents have not felt the sequelae of the new crown physically.

My mom’s aftereffects were psychological. Because after my father got sick, his IQ was only about one or two years old, and he didn’t understand anything, but my mother was hit hard psychologically, and she still can’t resolve it. She also disagrees with seeing a psychiatrist. My mother felt that the neighbors avoided her, especially the neighbors with children would hide away when they saw her, and everyone would stay away from her when doing nucleic acid. She basically didn’t go out for a month or two after her cloudy turn, and I was not allowed to visit them within three months of her cloudy turn.

In retrospect, the hardest time was the panic over the new crown. At that time, unlike now, everyone knows that the fatality rate is not high. At that time, it was believed that so many people died in Wuhan. My father was already seriously ill, and he was very anxious about whether he would survive. As an only child, I was sealed in Pudong. I applied to go to Putuo District to accompany them. Even if I was infected, it didn’t matter. But even if I can leave my community, I can’t find a car, and I can’t cross the river, and it’s even more difficult to enter their community.

My mother is very disgusted when she sees sequelae mentioned on the Internet. Because she and my dad don’t have any, I think it’s too much publicity.

③ 88Elderly man with pneumonia hospitalizedDischarged after 1 month

88Aged, suffering from bronchiectasis and pneumonia, infected in Shanghai

My mother coughed and wheezed all the year round, had difficulty breathing, and had pneumonia in her lungs all the time. In previous years, I had to go to the Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital every month for medication and salt water, and it took a week or two each time to get relief. She has not been vaccinated against the new crown vaccine.

On April 15 this year, my mother had a bad breath, thinking it was the same old problem as usual, because the symptoms were similar, and I didn’t realize that she was infected with the new crown. I sent her to the Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital for treatment, where she had an antigen test and two bars came out. Later, the nucleic acid was also positive, and she was admitted to the hospital.

In addition to her lung problems, my mother also suffered from a fractured lumbar spine. She had difficulty moving, lost all her teeth, and had trouble eating. I really want to go to the hospital to take care of her, even if she is infected, it doesn’t matter, but the hospital does not allow escorts. Later she lived alone in the hospital and was discharged after a month.

We don’t know the process of her treatment in the hospital. No doctor communicated with us in detail, but only said that “experts consult with us every day.” So we don’t know how serious she is after being infected with the new crown, and whether it is a severe case of the new crown.

During this process, apart from worrying about her condition, I was more worried about her living conditions in the hospital. How can a person be in a good mood when he is locked in a small room? She has no teeth, and I will cook food that she can eat when I am at home. She can’t eat the food in the hospital, and it is impossible for someone to take care of her diet. Later, I would ride a bicycle for half an hour or find a courier to deliver the meal to the door of the hospital, but she still lost a lot of weight when she was discharged. If I want to make suggestions, I hope that my family members can be allowed to accompany me in the hospital in the future.

Since I was discharged from the hospital in mid-May, no sequelae have been found in my mother. Before November, she didn’t go to the hospital every month like in previous years, and her physical condition seemed to be better.

A few days after my mother was infected, I was also tested positive for nucleic acid. I am 60 years old this year. My symptoms are dry throat and cough. I have lived in the cabin for 7 days and it has turned negative. So far I have no sequelae.

④ 9old man after infection1Week of apathetic

9aged, suffering from asthma, heart disease,infected areaShanghai

My mother has been at home most of the time in recent years and rarely goes out, so we didn’t let her get the new crown vaccine.

During the outbreak in Shanghai, she received a positive nucleic acid result on April 5. Her symptoms are relatively mild, her appetite is still good when she eats, and she can take care of herself. It’s just that the mental state is not very good, and it is relatively sluggish. She has a cough, because she already has asthma, and she often coughed before, so we didn’t pay much attention to it.

In about a week or so, she fully recovered to her usual state. During this period, she only took medicine for asthma and heart disease. After staying at home for more than 10 days, she was transferred to the shelter hospital. I was originally negative, so I had to go to the shelter together to take care of her. Two days after she arrived in the shelter, it became cloudy and she left the cabin. Because I was infected in it, I stayed for 10 days before I came out.

More than half a year has passed, and she has not found any sequelae. Now she also occasionally goes downstairs for activities.

I also often read science popularization by experts. Both myself and my mother have been infected, so I am no longer afraid of the new crown. But many neighbors are still more fearful. We are basically in our own homes now, and we don’t drop by.

⑤ Elderly with interstitial pneumonia10Cloudy for many days

7aged, had suffered from interstitial pneumonia, Alzheimer’s disease,infected areaJilin

My father received a positive nucleic acid result on March 14. His symptoms at that time were aggravated cough, sore throat, headache, and general weakness. In the early morning of the 18th, he was transferred to the shelter hospital. During this period, he turned negative and recovered two or three times, and finally stayed for about 10 days before leaving the cabin. He received two shots of the new crown vaccine before infection.

No sequelae have been found so far. He was diagnosed with interstitial pneumonia a few years ago, and has been controlling it with medication since then. He has his lungs checked every year, and he also had a lung examination after he was infected with the new crown. However, he had a cerebral infarction (a type of “stroke”) in May, but he already had brain atrophy. It is difficult to say whether this is related to the new crown.

In March, the family members were very panicked, afraid of accidents, and anxious to go to the hospital. Later, he was transferred to the cabin with my mother. My mother had high blood pressure, but she was in better health. After 3 days in the cabin, it turned negative and came out. My father has Alzheimer’s disease. For example, he would suddenly not understand why he was in the shelter and needed someone to take care of him. After my mother left the cabin, it is said that his meals in the cabin were snatched away.

Now Jilin City is still testing nucleic acid, and public transportation has also stopped. In my opinion, Jilin City is different from southern cities. It is true that large-scale infections cannot occur in winter here. There are many elderly people and medical resources are not rich. Every winter, the respiratory department of the hospital is full. When my father was hospitalized with interstitial pneumonia a few years ago, he had no beds, so he had to add beds in the hospital corridor.

⑥ Leukemia patient hospitalized for a month after infection

28Aged, leukemia patient, infected place Guangxi

In May of this year, I found that the blood test results were abnormal, and I was infected with the new crown virus before treatment. Before being infected with the new crown, I had completed the booster vaccination of the new crown vaccine.

I was isolated and treated for nearly a month before recovering. But other infected people basically recovered in a few days, but I have not recovered, probably because my immunity is relatively weak. After recovering from the new crown, I went to the hospital for a detailed examination and was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. After being infected with the new crown in May, I had a fever at first, exceeding 38 degrees, and later I had a sore throat, weakness, and coughing all the time. A CT scan was taken at that time, and there were some abnormalities in the lungs. I also have abdominal pain, but I don’t know if it has anything to do with the new crown. I took a few pills of the special medicine for the new crown, and I had abdominal pain the next day, so I didn’t take any more. Later, the doctor gave me Lianhua Qingwen and some medicines to support immunity, but it never turned negative. After the symptoms gradually disappeared, the doctor gave me a decoction of traditional Chinese medicine. After taking it for a few days, the symptoms finally turned negative.

In terms of sequelae, since the recovery from the new crown, I have no other discomfort except for the occasional abdominal pain, but I am not sure whether the abdominal pain is related to the new crown. I think it is necessary to exercise more at ordinary times. It is best not to be infected. After infection, you should also have a good attitude. Don’t be upset and angry. Generally, you will heal yourself.

⑦ Lymphoma patient recovers at home after infection

45Aged, lymphoma patient, infected place Xinjiang

I started to have a fever on October 7. In the next few days, my wife, 14-year-old daughter and 70-year-old mother-in-law developed fever one after another. Our antigen results were all positive, and we were quarantined at home together after infection.

Everyone in my family has been vaccinated against the new crown except me. Our symptoms are similar, a fever of about 38 degrees lasts for two or three days, muscle pain all over the body, and a cough after the fever subsides, which is not too strong. I didn’t know I was infected at the beginning. I took Huoxiang Zhengqi Oral Liquid and Lianhua Qingwen issued by the community. My family only took Lianhua Qingwen. About 7 to 10 days, we each turned cloudy.

My mother-in-law is old, has high blood pressure, and her heart is not very good, but her symptoms are not more serious, and even last for a shorter time than ours. I am a lymphoma patient, and the symptoms and severity of infection are no different from those of my family.

Fortunately, the whole family is together, and there is no special difficulty after being infected. One person may be lonely. After my fever subsides, I can cook and take care of my family. I buy vegetable bags and daily necessities in the group, and disinfect them again after I get them back.

I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December 2020. After that, I had 12 rounds of chemotherapy in the next six months. Currently, I have a review every three months. The last review was in July this year, and then I was banned. Recently, I consulted the doctor through the Internet, contacted the attending doctor, and joined the patient group established by the hospital.

We don’t know what the sequelae of the new crown are, but we feel that our bodies are the same as before, and our lives are still the same as before.

⑧ Breast cancer patients with multiple positive nucleic acids are asymptomatic

49Aged, suffered from breast cancer, infected in Germany

I’m not healthy to some extent, I was a breast cancer patient. Chemotherapy was done from March to September 2021, major surgery was done in October, and 25 radiotherapy sessions were done from November to February this year. Due to physical reasons, I did not get vaccinated against the new crown.

My husband and I went abroad to travel in Europe in early August this year. We went to several countries, where people almost didn’t wear masks, and we didn’t wear them either. When we were in Germany in early September, my husband caught a sudden cold and an antigen test found us both positive. I have never had any symptoms, but my husband had an itchy throat and had a fever for two days. After the infection, there was no agency there to take care of it. We isolated ourselves and tried not to go out on the street. About three or four days later, the antigens for both of us turned negative.

But then I got positive twice more. One time was when we transited back to Beijing via Hong Kong in early October. When I landed in Hong Kong from Europe, I needed to be tested for nucleic acid, and I was tested positive. I was surprised at the time because my nucleic acid test was negative before boarding the plane in Europe, and all the other passengers traveling with me were negative. Later, I had to be quarantined in Hong Kong for more than a week, and my nucleic acid turned negative. I have never had any symptoms.

We flew back to Beijing a week later, and we had to test nucleic acid when we landed in Beijing. I was tested positive for nucleic acid again and had no symptoms. But I had to go to Ditan Hospital. At that time, there were no beds in Ditan Hospital. I stayed in the 120 bus for several hours before being transferred to the vacated ward. The vacated wards belong to other departments, and the doctors and nurses in charge of me are in another building.

I was very puzzled as to why I had been rehabilitated many times. The doctor at Ditan Hospital explained to me that the criteria for judging nucleic acid positivity are different at home and abroad. At that time, mainland China‘s standard for positive judgment of immigrants was nucleic acid Ct value <40, Hong Kong's standard was <35, and German standard was <30.

Later, I stayed in Ditan Hospital for three days before the nucleic acid turned negative. It’s so boring inside, no one to talk to, no TV, I just can’t stand it.

⑨ The biggest sequelae is that you need to sleep with the light on after leaving the shelter

48Aged, just had lung surgery before infection,infected areaShanghai

On March 4, I made a special trip from my home to Shanghai to have an operation at Xinhua Hospital because I had a nodule exceeding 8 mm in my lungs, which might be cancerous. When the epidemic in Shanghai started to get serious in early April, I stayed at my sister’s house. At that time, my body was still in the recovery stage, and it was still a bit difficult to get things up and down the stairs.

On the afternoon of April 14th, after I went downstairs to pick up the courier and came back, I had mild cold symptoms, a sore throat and a little fever. I went to bed after drinking some hot water that day.

On the morning of the 15th, I was completely asymptomatic, but I did an antigen test quietly and found two faint bars. I quickly told my family and isolated myself in a small room alone.

According to regulations, after the positive antigen was reported to the neighborhood committee, the neighborhood committee arranged for Dabai to come to the house to do nucleic acid, but this is not the case, and the neighborhood committee still asked me to go downstairs to do nucleic acid. On the 15th, considering the safety of others, I waited for everyone in the community to finish before I was the last one to do it.

That night, my sister’s family barely slept and were waiting for my nucleic acid results. They are actually quite scared. There are five members of their family. The brother-in-law is a cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy with poor immunity, and there is also a 2-year-old granddaughter. I was also afraid of infecting them. Fortunately, they were not infected by me in the end.

Quarantine at home, the most troublesome thing is that there is only one bathroom. Usually after I use the bathroom, my sister will disinfect it.

By 1 am on the 16th, the nucleic acid result showed that I was negative, but the nucleic acid test is sometimes inaccurate. On the 16th I tested again and it was positive. On the afternoon of the 17th, I was sent to the shelter and treated as an asymptomatic infected person. Stayed in the shelter for 10 days.

When I was in the cabin, my daughter kept asking me on WeChat if I still have a sense of taste? Do you still have a sense of smell? I have both. It has been more than half a year since I left the cabin, and I haven’t felt any impact on my body. It may be because I didn’t get sick when I was infected. I just caught a cold as everyone said. I had received 3 shots of the new crown recombinant protein vaccine before infection, which may also play a role.

From being infected to being out of the shelter, the most uncomfortable period for me was actually the days in the shelter. It was like a big warehouse, with many people, including the elderly and children, and the children would cry in the middle of the night, which was very noisy.

What bothers me the most is the headlights. Lying there, looking up is the headlight, which is also on during the day. Some people in the cabin will find cardboard to build a triangle on the partition to block the light, and put their heads under it when they sleep, but I’m not used to that.

So, the only hangover I’ve had with COVID is that I now need to sleep with the lights on at night to feel safe. When I encounter sunlight or car lights, I will not avoid it, and I can directly look at the past.

⑩ After being infected with the new crown in Myanmar

33aged, received three doses of the vaccine,infected areaMyanmar

I was infected with the new crown in Mandalay, Myanmar in August. Before infection, I had already received a booster shot of the new crown vaccine.

On August 14th, I felt weak all over. On the afternoon of the 15th, I developed a fever and felt a little chilly. I went to the clinic to find a doctor, and the antigen test was found to be positive. The doctor said it was a minor problem, so he prescribed some medicine and gave him an injection. On the 16th, there were no symptoms at all, and my antigen test was also negative. So far no sequelae.

I used to do jadeite business in Ruili, Yunnan. The city has been closed more than a dozen times in the past three years. Our business couldn’t work at all, so I chose to go abroad. In May of this year, I came to Myanmar with more than 30 people in the same industry. Through live broadcasts on Douyin, Taobao and other platforms, after the online transaction, the jadeite was sent back to China.

Now more than 30 of us have been infected with the new crown. Several people were infected here in 2020. They came here this year and were infected for the second time. But all of us have mild symptoms and no sequelae.

In the city of Mandalay, the new crown virus is not terrible, and what the locals are worried about is dengue fever.

When I left China, I prepared hundreds of masks, but only used a few when I got here. My family is still in Ruili now. The oldest child is 10 years old, from the first grade to the third grade, and the time spent in school is less than half a term. The youngest son is 5 years old. He has not been to school during the entire kindergarten period, and he has already entered the middle class when he can go to school. The tuition fee for the middle class is more than 7,000 yuan a year. This semester has been suspended for two or three weeks, and the school has not resumed yet. Kindergarten teachers send teaching content to parents in the WeChat group every day, allowing parents to take their children to read and learn. Now my wife has become a “full-time teacher” for two children.

For me, the impact of the new crown virus is more on life. I can’t live a normal life, my income has been severely affected, my children can’t get a normal education, and I can’t go home to visit the elderly often.

⑪ Throat cut like knife but relieved quickly

29aged, in good health,infected areachongqing

I checked the nucleic acid on November 10 and found it was positive. That day I felt a little sore throat. The sore throat lasted for 3 days, as if being cut by a knife. It was difficult to swallow, and I could barely drink water and eat. The joints will also hurt the next day, and the whole body will be weak, and the pain will last for about 2 days.

At that time, the shelter had not been repaired, and I was taken to the hospital on the 12th. On the 13th, I actually had no symptoms at all, and my body recovered to the same level as before, but the hospital did not come to test the nucleic acid at that time. The shelter was repaired on the 15th, and I was transferred to the shelter again. The nucleic acid was tested on the 17th, and the result was negative.

However, on the 18th, the sun came back again, and it was not until the 24th and 25th that I was negative for nucleic acid for two consecutive days before I left the shelter. I have to drink Chinese medicine in the cabin, but I don’t know what it is because I didn’t see the sign on it.

The most uncomfortable thing I felt during the whole process was inside the cabin. There were at least three or four hundred people, and it was very noisy. The headlights were on 24 hours a day, so people couldn’t rest well.

Before I was infected, I had received two shots of the new crown vaccine, and I did not receive a booster shot. Now there are no side effects.