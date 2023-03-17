After the rainy season that Santiago de Cali is receiving, the prevention, assistance and relief organizations of the capital of Valle del Cauca continue to monitoring this situation.

“At all times, 100% of the variables are reviewed and verified, through organizations such as the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca, CVC, Cali Municipal Companies, EMCALI, and the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies, Ideam, to establish the corresponding and timely response”,

said Rodrigo Zamorano Sanclemente, Secretary of Emergency and Disaster Risk Management.

“Besides, preventive work is carried out in hillside areas by the Municipal Companies, the District Infrastructure Secretariat and the Special Administrative Unit of Public Services, which have been operating without difficulty, meeting the requirements of the Risk Attention Committee”, he added.

The Intelligent and Community Early Warning System reports the orange alert due to the increase in the level of the Cauca River, evidencing a gradual growth of the water source, which It reaches a height of 9.61 meters so far.

For her part, the Undersecretary for Disaster Management, Rocío Sánchez, reported that the river begins to occupy a space “between what is the wet foot of the Jarillón and therefore for the communities that are located on the banks of the tributary, the recommendation is that place your belongings in high places and be vigilant monitoring how the increase in flow evolves”.

“The community is asked to be aware of any situation that arises together with the call to prevent garbage, rubble and useless from being thrown to the collecting channels or to streams and runoffs”, concluded Sánchez.

Remember that being on Orange alert means that you are entering a phase of readiness of institutional capacities by continuously monitoring the level of the river and its behavior.

Some affectations in hillside areas, such as in the Los Andes corregimiento and communes 1, 18 and 20, have been fully addressed by the District agencies.

