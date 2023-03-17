Home News Orange alert in Cali due to the increase in the level of the Cauca river
News

Orange alert in Cali due to the increase in the level of the Cauca river

by admin
Orange alert in Cali due to the increase in the level of the Cauca river

After the rainy season that Santiago de Cali is receiving, the prevention, assistance and relief organizations of the capital of Valle del Cauca continue to monitoring this situation.

“At all times, 100% of the variables are reviewed and verified, through organizations such as the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca, CVC, Cali Municipal Companies, EMCALI, and the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies, Ideam, to establish the corresponding and timely response”,
said Rodrigo Zamorano Sanclemente, Secretary of Emergency and Disaster Risk Management.

“Besides, preventive work is carried out in hillside areas by the Municipal Companies, the District Infrastructure Secretariat and the Special Administrative Unit of Public Services, which have been operating without difficulty, meeting the requirements of the Risk Attention Committee”, he added.

The Intelligent and Community Early Warning System reports the orange alert due to the increase in the level of the Cauca River, evidencing a gradual growth of the water source, which It reaches a height of 9.61 meters so far.

For her part, the Undersecretary for Disaster Management, Rocío Sánchez, reported that the river begins to occupy a space “between what is the wet foot of the Jarillón and therefore for the communities that are located on the banks of the tributary, the recommendation is that place your belongings in high places and be vigilant monitoring how the increase in flow evolves”.

“The community is asked to be aware of any situation that arises together with the call to prevent garbage, rubble and useless from being thrown to the collecting channels or to streams and runoffs”, concluded Sánchez.
Remember that being on Orange alert means that you are entering a phase of readiness of institutional capacities by continuously monitoring the level of the river and its behavior.

See also  Violence against women, the complaint of a 22-year-old model: "Forced to take drugs and prostitute me for months by the man who hosted me"

Some affectations in hillside areas, such as in the Los Andes corregimiento and communes 1, 18 and 20, have been fully addressed by the District agencies.

Comments

You may also like

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it...

Evo Morales will be summoned to testify for...

The millionaire that the DIM received for reaching...

“Crime without answer”: Brazil commemorates Marielle Francos on...

Kiran Patel, fake office bearer of Prime Minister’s...

Pablo Jaramillo Reyes is the new controller agent...

Jian’ou City’s 2023 Spring Recruit Symposium and Farewell...

Is a financial crisis looming? Kreissparkasse Tübingen remains...

Out of Peshawar Zalmi PSL, Qalandars will face...

DAX slips below Fibonacci fan page 1

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy