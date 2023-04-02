The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) maintained the orange alert this Sunday due to the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, which represents a “probable eruption in term of days or weeks”.

“The record of seismicity of rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice continues. Yesterday, April 1, 10,400 events were recorded, reaching a maximum magnitude of 3.1 ML (local magnitude) corresponding to the 10.40 am earthquake”detailed the SGC in a statement.

This week the Geological Service had warned of an increase in the activity of Nevado del Ruiz, which in 1985 caused the biggest natural disaster in Colombia.

What should travelers with Ultra Air tickets do for Easter?

The body explained that “The seismicity remains localized in the southwestern sector of the volcanic edifice at a distance from the crater between 2.0 and 5.0 km.”

“The increase in the magnitudes of the registered earthquakes stands out, being yesterday the day with the highest seismic energy released since March 24. The record of seismic activity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits continues, which was associated with confirmed ash emissions and a slight increase in degassing compared to the previous day,” the Service said.

With an altitude of 5,364 meters, the Nevado del Ruiz caused a catastrophe on November 13, 1985 when an eruption and melting of its glaciers caused an avalanche that devastated the town of Armero (Tolima), where more than 23,000 of its 25,000 inhabitants died. .

FLUCTUATING ACTIVITY

The SGC clarified that “The activity of the volcano at the orange level can fluctuate and at times decrease compared to previous days, without this meaning that it has returned to a lower level of activity.”

“To change the level and return to the yellow level, a prudential time is required where trends and patterns can be observed that allow us to infer the possible decrease in activity, which is why it is warned that the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano will remain at orange level for several weeks”added the information.

The organism explained that if an acceleration of “For processes that suggest an imminent eruption or the eruption itself, the activity level will be changed to red.”

The volcano has been in an eruptive process for about 10 years, but all the events that have occurred in this period have been minor and, in most cases, their affectation has been limited to the areas around the mountain depending on the direction of the wind.

PREPARING FOR AN EMERGENCY

The director of the UNGRD, Javier Pava, requested on Friday the departmental and municipal councils for risk management within the area of ​​influence “intensify response preparation actions, including aspects such as verification and adaptation of evacuation routes, meeting points, as well as updating territorial response strategies.”

The departments of Caldas, Tolima, Risaralda, Quindío and Cundinamarca are under the influence of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano.

Pava added that if the situation requires it, a regional Unified Command Post (PMU) will be installed in which the entities, municipal and departmental authorities that are part of the area of ​​influence of the volcano will be summoned.