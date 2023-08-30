Orange source of fiber and vitamin C – Diario La Hora

Orange is a source of ascorbic acid or vitamin C, as well as
It is also high in folate content that contributes to the formation
normal blood cells.
The orange is the fruit of the sweet orange tree, a tree that belongs to the genus
Citrus of the Rutaceae family. This has the particularity that
its pulp is made up of numerous vesicles filled with juice.
Oranges are known to be an excellent source of vitamin C.
An orange provides approximately 93% of the intake
recommended amount of vitamin C, which is essential for the health of the
immune system, skin, bones and blood vessels.
Nutritional value
In its composition it can be noted that it is a source of acid
ascorbic or vitamin C, It is also a source of folates that contribute to
the normal formation of blood cells.
Orange provides corotenoids with provitamin A activity such as
lutein and zeaxanthin, also present in their composition acids
organic, such as malic acid and citric acid in greater quantities.
Oranges are rich in flavonoids, their juice contains fiber, vitamins
and minerals in less quantity than when consuming it whole, so it is
It is advisable to take the whole and fresh fruit for that way
take better advantage of the benefits.
Fibra soluble e insoluble
Orange fiber is both soluble and insoluble, it provides volume to
stool and helps food pass faster through the digestive tract
digestive. The greatest amount of fiber is found in the white pulp
that is under the skin and between the segments, so its consumption
favors intestinal transit.
The fiber present in oranges helps prevent and improve
constipation, it also has laxative properties.
Being rich in vitamin C helps the formation of collagen, bones,
teeth and red blood cells, it also favors the absorption of iron from
other foods.
Helps fight anemia
In case of iron deficiency anemia, it is advisable to consume orange or
any other citrus along with foods rich in iron, even as
accompaniment of medications for the treatment of
anemia, vitamin C as it contains citric favors the conversion of
ferric iron into ferrous making it more assimilable, giving as
result in faster treatment.
cardiovascular support
Vitamin C inhibits the oxidation of the so-called “bad cholesterol” and
prevent it from invading the walls of blood vessels,
preventing atherosclerosis, even in people with a tendency to
thrombosis, edema and varicose veins, flavonoids reinforce these vessels
capillaries giving elasticity to the arteries, improving circulation
venous.
When not to eat oranges?
It is advisable to avoid the consumption of this fruit in cases of acidity and
stomach pains, pains derived from liver dysfunction.