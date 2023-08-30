Orange source of fiber and vitamin C – Diario La Hora

Orange is a source of ascorbic acid or vitamin C, as well as

It is also high in folate content that contributes to the formation

normal blood cells.

The orange is the fruit of the sweet orange tree, a tree that belongs to the genus

Citrus of the Rutaceae family. This has the particularity that

its pulp is made up of numerous vesicles filled with juice.

Oranges are known to be an excellent source of vitamin C.

An orange provides approximately 93% of the intake

recommended amount of vitamin C, which is essential for the health of the

immune system, skin, bones and blood vessels.

Nutritional value

In its composition it can be noted that it is a source of acid

ascorbic or vitamin C, It is also a source of folates that contribute to

the normal formation of blood cells.

Orange provides corotenoids with provitamin A activity such as

lutein and zeaxanthin, also present in their composition acids

organic, such as malic acid and citric acid in greater quantities.

Oranges are rich in flavonoids, their juice contains fiber, vitamins

and minerals in less quantity than when consuming it whole, so it is

It is advisable to take the whole and fresh fruit for that way

take better advantage of the benefits.

Fibra soluble e insoluble

Orange fiber is both soluble and insoluble, it provides volume to

stool and helps food pass faster through the digestive tract

digestive. The greatest amount of fiber is found in the white pulp

that is under the skin and between the segments, so its consumption

favors intestinal transit.

The fiber present in oranges helps prevent and improve

constipation, it also has laxative properties.

Being rich in vitamin C helps the formation of collagen, bones,

teeth and red blood cells, it also favors the absorption of iron from

other foods.

Helps fight anemia

In case of iron deficiency anemia, it is advisable to consume orange or

any other citrus along with foods rich in iron, even as

accompaniment of medications for the treatment of

anemia, vitamin C as it contains citric favors the conversion of

ferric iron into ferrous making it more assimilable, giving as

result in faster treatment.

cardiovascular support

Vitamin C inhibits the oxidation of the so-called “bad cholesterol” and

prevent it from invading the walls of blood vessels,

preventing atherosclerosis, even in people with a tendency to

thrombosis, edema and varicose veins, flavonoids reinforce these vessels

capillaries giving elasticity to the arteries, improving circulation

venous.

When not to eat oranges?

It is advisable to avoid the consumption of this fruit in cases of acidity and

stomach pains, pains derived from liver dysfunction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

