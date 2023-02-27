The promotion of 500 orchards in the urban and rural areas of Cali not only contributes to the food sovereignty of the families linked to the process, but also to an adequate agroecological practice that results in the environmental improvement of the capital of the Valley.

This is possible thanks to an agreement made by the Dagma with the National University of Palmyra.

With this agreement, nearly 500 orchard growers from the 22 communes and 15 rural corregimientos of Cali receive support to establish and strengthen agroecological orchards and care for hydrographic basins.

It also allows them to guarantee access to vegetables, fruits and medicinal plants.

the workshops

The beneficiaries have attended workshops on food security and sovereignty; planning and construction of agroecological orchards; management of crop accompanying organisms; seed custodian, multiplication, quality and conservation; and biopreparations and associativity.

With orchard farmers in rural areas, they also work on reforestation, laying hens, broiler chickens, training and support in the preparation of agroecological bio-inputs to be used as natural insecticides.

People from Cauca, Chocó and other Pacific regions who live in Cali participate in the project.

There are orchards in schools with elementary and high school students, others led by women, also by reinserted and by fans who have front gardens or patios to plant their food.

Ruddy Ocoro Montaño, coordinator of Dagma’s Governance and Environmental Culture Group, adds that “with this initiative we seek that citizens can replace some ornamental plants with small bread plants such as beans, cherry tomatoes, vegetables and legumes, as a strategy of environmental education and promotion of food”.

