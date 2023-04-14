Emblem of Medellín for 40 years, the orchestra had its beginnings in a garage.

This Saturday marks the anniversary of the Medellín Philharmonic, which conducted its first rehearsal on April 16, 1983. A story of success and education.

Despite having only three walls, a door, and sometimes nothing else, a garage can be a great place to come up with great ideas. Garages are designed to store cars, but they can also be large spaces.

In addition to Metallica and Nirvana, garage-based companies such as Microsoft, YouTube and Amazon were also founded. The Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra was founded 40 years ago in the Belén La Palma 2 district of Medellín.

It’s incredible that he was born in a garage and can play such important classical works. According to current Filarmed Chief Conductor David Greilsammer, “When you hear this kind of story, that it was born there and then became such a wonderful international orchestra, it really gives you hope in life and sends a message that anything is possible.” .

The first meeting of the Medellín Philharmonic took place in the garage of maestro Alberto Correa’s house on April 16, 1983. To form an orchestra that will celebrate its 40th anniversary this weekend, 48 professionals and students attended the event.

They conducted their first practice using the instruments of the Medellín Polyphonic Studio, including four Czech double basses, two picolo trumpets, a clavinova, a pedal organ, some cymbals, and a harpsichord. It was a Saturday Five violas and the rest were played by the musicians.

Due to this, on April 15 at 8:00 pm metro. An incredible anniversary concert will take place at the Teatro Metropolitano. There will be numerous reminders of that afternoon throughout.

revere the garage.

The first advice from Filarmed, directed by Mara Catalina Prieto Vásquez, its executive director, is to arrive at the theater at 6:30 in the afternoon because there will be a lot to do before entering.

Prieto declares: “We are going to honor that garage. People will be able to locate that space in virtual reality and sit there in the main hall of the Metropolitan as the first symbol of the night. They will feel like they are an orchestra player who is 40 years younger.

Maestro Correa remembers that those first rehearsals were quite a neighborhood event. “My neighbors were going to gather on the sleeve to watch the practice. I observed that some people visited everyone but stayed outside, while others stayed glued to the garage door and watched everything.

The task of recreating the place fell to Pablo Castillo, architect and set designer. The house is no longer what it was then. Alberto Correa sold it to a Haitian friend who did some remodeling. Castillo works in a branch of architecture that recreates lost spaces, and said: “From some photographs I recreated a bit that representative place of this orchestra that had its first days there.” It was worth rebuilding. «.

With the three-dimensional images of the garage, it will also be recreated live with more symbolism: the first work of the first concert and with the first conductor. The overture to Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, which premiered at the inaugural concert of Filarmed 40 years ago, will be the first piece of the evening and will be conducted by maestro Alberto Correa. “And the musicians are going to dress like they did four decades ago,” says Prieto.