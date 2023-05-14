Orchid fair at STEIBI to treat mom with original gifts

Lic. Verónica Duarte, vice president of the Alto Paraná Association of Orquidophiles, spoke about the “Fair in Homage to Mothers and the Homeland” that began this Saturday, May 13, and runs until Sunday, May 14, at the STEIBI Complex. of Eastern City. In this sense, she invited all citizens to support the work of entrepreneurs who offer their products at affordable prices, with quality and originality.

Access is free and free in the Quincho 1 space of the STEIBI premises, with morning and afternoon service hours. There are 24 stands loaded with novelties to decorate the home, as well as accessories, arrangements and plants with a wide range of shades and colors.

Crafts and creations

Visiting the space you can see a wide variety of products and items including succulent orchids, bonsai, arrangements, crafts, crafts, books, gastronomy, honey, sweets and homemade cakes, crochet work, tablecloths, rugs, guampas, thermoses, ideal for the gift in homage to all the mothers in their day, with very affordable prices for all budgets, referred to Lic. Verónica Duarte.

“We are going to honor mom in all her splendor, with succulent orchids and an endless number of items that mom likes in her home, so that she can receive her children and guests in a clean and orderly environment as they deserve”, said the manager and entrepreneur, owner of Antares Manualidades.

They value citizen support

Dr. Edith Riveros, president of the Association of Orquidophiles of Alto Paraná, mentioned that they have been working closely with a group of women entrepreneurs providing support, as well as logistical and technical assistance so that they can market their products, accessing permanent training and orientation with projects and programs that allow them to generate economic income to help their families.

The Association of Orquidophiles of Alto Paraná has already been founded for 30 years with more than 100 members, empowered by the mission, vision and values ​​that they proclaim, contributing their grain of sand to cement the culture of work, entrepreneurship, solidarity, cooperation and philanthropic spirit. to build a more just, humane and fraternal society.

Board of directors:

Chairperson: Dr. Edith Rivers; Vice-President: Lic. Veronica Duarte; Treasurer: Dra. Bruna Ciancio; Secretary: Eng. Pedro Zarza: Trustee: Dra. Lilia Viera; Vocal: Ing. Francisco Weber, Mirtha de Rodriguez and Maria Imposeto (former president).