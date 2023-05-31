Ordensklinikum shows “real” faces of care

The two hospitals, which appear together as the Ordensklinikum Innviertel, consciously rely on authenticity. The seven employees will not only be seen on billboards, but will also talk about their everyday work in videos.

Just like nursing assistant Emanuel, who reports: “I’ve been able to achieve a lot through my job and never, not for a second, thought about changing it.” The videos were not recorded in the studio, but directly in the two hospitals. They rely on an honest approach, which is why the slogan “Care is real” is appropriate. The real, authentic everyday working life should be emphasized, but also the benefits that a job in the religious hospital brings with it. These range from childcare and the possibility of sabbaticals to lecturer activities at the Tau College. “We know what our nursing staff do every day and therefore support them with numerous benefits,” says Angela Huber, Nursing Director in Rieder. Her Braunau counterpart, Sandra Kaufmann, emphasizes: “It was a logical step to position ourselves as a future-proof and cooperative employer in the region.”