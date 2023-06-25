Order to withdraw fighters advancing towards Moscow

Atwar Jun 25 2023, 2:44 am

Russia (Ummt News) Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner militia, a rebel paramilitary militia in Russia, has ordered his fighters, who advanced in a convoy towards Moscow yesterday, to turn back and told them to stop bloodshed in the country. Return to your bases to escape.

Prigozhin had previously said he wanted to remove high-ranking Russian military officials and “restore justice.” Russian President Vladimir Putin called his move a coup and called for a decisive crackdown. What was announced?

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s office said he had spoken to Prigozhin with President Putin’s approval and that the head of the Wagner militia had agreed to de-escalate tensions.

“They wanted to liquidate the Wagner military company,” Evgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message released by his press service. We started the March for Justice on June 23. In 24 hours we were 200 km away from Moscow. During this time, we did not shed even a drop of blood of our fighters.

He added: “Now is the time when blood can be shed.” Realizing the responsibility that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are withdrawing our troops and going back to the field camps as planned.”

