Ordered Huobi Global to Stop Operations in Malaysia By CoinTelegraph

Huobi Global has been ordered to cease operations in Malaysia following an enforcement action by the country’s securities regulator.

According to an official statement from the Securities Commission Malaysia (SCM) on May 22, Huobi Global would not register as a cryptocurrency exchange operator and will have to cease all operations. The company has been ordered to disable its website and mobile applications on the Apple (NASDAQ:) Store and Google (NASDAQ:) Play.

The cryptocurrency exchange is also expected to cease advertising its products and services to Malaysian users via email and social media.

