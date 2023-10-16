Oregon Residents Eligible for $980 USD Average Refund in 2024 Due to Budget Surplus

Oregon Department of Revenue Reports $5.61 Billion Surplus, Leading to Average $980 Refund for State Residents

Oregon residents are in for a financial treat as the Oregon Department of Revenue announced a surplus of $5.61 billion in the 2021-2023 budget. As per state law, this surplus will be returned to taxpayers in the form of a refund called a “kicker.” The average refund amount is estimated to be $980.00 USD, with some refunds potentially being higher or lower depending on individual earning capacity.

The calculation and distribution of the kicker refund is the responsibility of the Office of Economic Analysis of the state’s Department of Administrative Services. This refund is made available to taxpayers in even years, allowing them to claim it as a credit on their tax returns.

This year’s refund amount is the largest since Oregon began issuing the credit in 1985, surpassing the previous range of $210.00 USD to $990.00 USD that taxpayers have received every two years. However, it is worth noting that residents did not receive the credit in 1981 or 1983 due to the absence of a budget surplus during those years.

To estimate the refund amount, taxpayers will need to multiply their 2022 state tax liability by 44.28%. If individuals have claimed a credit for taxes paid to another state, they must subtract that amount before calculating the incentive. In cases where taxpayers filed a 2022 tax return and had taxes owed before the credits, they can still claim the kicker benefit.

However, it is important to consider that the state has the authority to use all or a portion of a person’s refund to pay off any outstanding state debts they may have. This includes taxes owed from previous years, child support, court fines, or school loans.

Oregon residents can look forward to tapping into this unexpected windfall, providing financial relief and potentially stimulating the local economy. The refund is expected to provide a much-needed boost for individuals, especially in these unprecedented times.

The Oregon Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to review their tax liability for 2022 and utilize the kicker refund to alleviate any financial burdens they may face. For more information, individuals can visit the department’s website or reach out to their local tax authorities.

Overall, this surplus and subsequent refund highlight the importance of prudent budget management and responsible economic policies that benefit the people directly. With the anticipated arrival of $5.61 billion in refunds, Oregon residents can utilize these funds to meet their financial goals and aspirations.

