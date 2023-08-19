Oregon Sex Offender Allegedly Preys on Single Moms, Facing Rape Charges

Sex Offender Allegedly Targets Single Moms, Assaults Mothers and Daughters

OREGON.- Shocking allegations have emerged of a sex offender who allegedly began romantic relationships with single mothers on social media, only to subsequently attack them and their daughters. The suspect, 37-year-old Antonio Arredondo, is facing multiple charges, including rape-related offenses, according to Oregon authorities.

The distressing details of these incidents were made public on Thursday as officials continue their search for potential additional victims. Arredondo reportedly used popular social media platforms like Facebook to establish connections with single mothers and young daughters.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, issued a joint press release, stating that Arredondo was invited into the victims’ homes, where he allegedly sexually assaulted both the mothers and daughters involved.

Arredondo has been charged with three counts of rape in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, and three counts of sexual assault in the first degree. These charges are linked to an ongoing investigation by the Tigard Police Department. In addition, he has also been charged with another count of first-degree sexual assault in a separate case in Washington County, which emerged on Monday.

Authorities have uncovered at least two more cases with similar circumstances involving Arredondo. The Portland Police Bureau and the Dallas City Police Department in Oregon are conducting further investigations into these cases.

Arredondo is already a registered sex offender due to a previous offense in Texas that shared some similarities with the current incidents. Investigators suspect he has been active in the Pacific Northwest region for several years and believe there might be additional victims.

The suspect is presently in custody at the county jail.

These disturbing events serve as a reminder for people to be cautious when forming relationships with strangers online, especially those with a criminal history. Officials urge anyone who may have been a victim to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

