Organ donation network in Yopal has saved the lives of 33 Colombians – news

In Yopal, uniformed officers from the Casanare Criminal Investigation Section and the EDA Local 17 Prosecutor’s Office managed to capture a repeat offender with an extensive criminal record.

The subject was identified as Óscar Fabián Bedoya Neme, alias “Neme”, who will have to answer for the crime of aggravated and qualified theft, which adds to his long criminal record.

According to the authorities, alias “Neme” presents 11 records in the Accusatory Oral Penal System – SPOA as accused in 6 cases for theft, one for illegal possession of weapons, two acts of personal injury, one for domestic violence and one more for damage to well alien

This repeat offender currently has four active processes for theft, in all of them according to the victims, they were threatened with a firearm or knife to deprive them of their belongings such as money, jewelry and cell phones.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

