Organic agriculture in the face of a growing influence





The interest and concern for the personal well-being and the planet is manifested in a boom of organic agriculture. This trend has led to a growing demand for food grown without chemical pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, or genetic modification.

In Ecuador, organic agriculture has shown growth in the last 10 years. Currently, there are 56,997 certified hectares, of which 47,758.7 are organic and 9,238.1 are in transition from conventional to organic agriculture, according to data from the Phytosanitary and Zoosanitary Regulation and Control Agency (Agrocalidad).

“It is a sustainable and sustainable production model. In Kichwa we call it ‘Kawsay’, which means life, but not biological life, but all the tissue that allows different forms of life to coexist. Agroecological production is a minga for life and there is the human being”, explained José Emmanuel Chimbo, president of the Association of Agroecological Producers of Austro (APA-Austro).

José Emmanuel Chimbo, president of APA-Austro, sells sourdough bread made in a wood-fired oven every Saturday. XCA

Collective

APA-Austro, which brings together close to 100 families, focuses on ecologically producing a diversity of foods such as vegetables, greens, grains, herbs, vegetables, fruits, honey and dairy products, among others.

Every Saturday they arrive with their products to the Biocentro Agroecológico, located on Rodrigo de Triana and La Rábida streets, El Salado sector. Local and foreign customers come from 06:00 to 12:00 to buy food.

José Emmanuel Chimbo, a native of the Quilloac del Cañar commune, is a producer of quinoa, amaranth, corn and wheat. He stated that direct marketing between producer and consumer generates benefits in the economy.

Naún Zumba, a member of APA Austro, is dedicated to caring for bees and harvesting honey, a tradition of five generations in her family. Under the ‘Apizum’ brand, it markets pure honey, royal jelly, propolis and pollen, as well as value-added items such as moisturizing and exfoliating creams, shampoo, soaps and honey-based nougat.

Beekeeper Naún Zumba sells honey and value-added items, such as moisturizing and exfoliating creams, shampoo, soaps and nougat. XCA

“APA Austro offers the guarantee of product purity. As a group we have a strict ‘in situ’ control in each of the farmers’ farms to verify that they are complying with the norm for a 100% natural production”, assured Naún Zumba.

The slightest indication of the use of chemicals in the crops is grounds for expulsion from this center.

Josefina Vidal, a client of the Biocentro Agroecológico, indicates that consuming organic food benefits the environment and the health of both the consumer and the producer. “They are not contaminated with pesticide residues and have richer flavors,” she said.

corporate brand

APA-Austro is currently in the process of obtaining its corporate brand with the aim of promoting products with its identity. This procedure, which is managed by the members of the association, is expected to be completed within a period of three months.

“Agroecological production has allowed us to support our families. We are determined to continue with this work, a large number of producers are elderly, but we are encouraging the new generations to take the lead”, indicated José Emmanuel Chimbo.

APA Austro has been in organic production for years. The slightest indication of the use of chemicals in the crops is grounds for expulsion from this center.

“It does not have to cost more, nor less. Fair prices must be managed to promote fair economic performance in the agri-food chain, strengthening small businesses and family farming”. Jose Emmanuel Chimbo. President of APA-Austro.

The producers of APA Austro produce inputs and fermented organic fertilizers such as bocashi and biol for the crops.

Ecuador leader in exports of organic products

Ecuador is the guest country at the ‘Organic Food’ Iberia 2023 fair, which took place this week in Madrid. Courtesy

On a global scale, Ecuador ranks first among countries that export organic products to the European Union (EU) and organic bananas are the star product. 92.8% of the exports of organic products to the EU correspond to Family and Peasant Agriculture, that is, small and medium producers.

Ecuadores has been the guest country at the ‘Organic Food’ Iberia 2023 in Madrid, a fair in which it promotes its ecological agricultural production committed to the environment.

The Vice Minister of Rural Development, Andrés Suárez, emphasized the importance of Ecuador being present at the IV edition of the fair held this week with the presence of companies that have ecological certificates in Spain, Portugal and other countries.

“We are the first exporting country to the European Union of organic products and we want to continue leading in this area,” he said. Exports are mainly tropical fruits, nuts and spices, with bananas and cocoa as products mainly destined for international sale.

The vice minister stressed that Ecuador is taking important steps towards an “agroecological transition” and more than 90% of agricultural production is in the hands of family farmers in the country.

Likewise, Ecuador exhibited its ‘Green Circular’ project, co-financed by the EU, which aims to promote production that is committed to the environment. (PNH)-(I)