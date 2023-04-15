The reasons for the strong decline in interest in switching from conventional to organic farming are obviously primarily economic. According to the findings of the DBV, the “low price premium of organic producer prices (i.e. the raw material prices)” has a particular effect. Added to this is the fact that sales security is perceived as too low, and this was repeatedly discussed by farmers this year.

The answers given by farmers about the most important prerequisites for an organic conversion now also point to these problems. 53% of the farmers interested in switching see higher prices (previous year: 35%) and 42% secured purchase agreements (previous year: 34%) as necessary. On the other hand, the relevance of the organic area premium falls from 33% to 23%.

“It is certainly also important for the changed attitude that conventional producer prices in arable farming, dairy farming and beef were at a record level in 2022, while organic sales suffered from a decline in sales for the first time in decades of growth,” explains the DBV .

Overall, German organic sales remained surprisingly stable at less than 4% in view of high inflation rates and real wage losses, says the DBV, and was thus able to maintain most of the demand boom of the Corona years of around 25% growth. However, this figure is primarily due to the sharp rise in retail prices and not to higher sales volumes.

This means that sales remained stable despite the same or declining sales volumes. In addition, according to GfK data, there were losers and winners in the organic market in 2022. Organic sales in the discount channels grew by more than 14% in 2022, while organic food retailers and direct marketers suffered double-digit sales losses.