by admin
Organizations agree to make a single Carnival in Santa Marta

Santa Marta is preparing to live the great parade of Carnival 2023 on February 18, in this, the district administration through the Ministry of Culture articulated with the foundations Funcarpés, Fundapescaíto, Pescaito Dorado Foundation, Funcarsan, La Luz Foundation, Carnival of the South, San Agatón and Fundacultugaira in order to continue this cultural tradition.

This new version of Carnival 2023 will feature a parade in which children, youth and the elderly will participate of the five organizations, in which joy, color, music, art, creativity and samarium folklore will be reflected.

Santa Marta is preparing to continue cultivating this tradition that year after year has been recovered and has won applause from locals and visitors.

With this unification of the five organizations, it is expected to continue ccultivating the roots and customs of the city, with folkloric events, parades and shows. Similarly, these entities invite citizens to remain calm and enjoy Carnival in peace and civic cultureto raise the name of the city to the sound of the tambora and a riot of colors.

