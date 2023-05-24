Organizations are “concerned” by the suspension of the ceasefire

Through a statement, the national government reported on May 22 that “the bilateral cessation that currently existed with this armed group in the departments of Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare and Putumayo is suspended and all offensive operations are reactivated”, a measure will become effective. from this Wednesday.

Due to the above, more than 40 Colombian social organizations from the four departments expressed their “concern” about the suspension of the ceasefire between the Colombian Government and the Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissident of the FARC, after the assassination last weekend of four indigenous minors who tried to escape after being forcibly recruited by the Carolina Ramírez Front, which belongs to this group.

The organizations, which make up the Coordination of the Colombian South East for Agrarian, Environmental and Social Processes (Coscopaas), rejected “any type of violence” but warned that “violent actions cannot be responses with decisions that bring more violence.”

Coscopaas was the organizer of the macro-event that this FARC dissidence held in April in the Yarí savannah, in the department of Caquetá, where they announced their desire for peace and assured that a date had already been set for the start of talks with the Government.

“We are concerned about the escalation of the war because the most affected are the unarmed rural communities who have historically suffered cruelty and the systematic violation of human rights and international humanitarian law in our territory,” Coscopaas said in a statement.

Initially, peace negotiations were scheduled to begin on May 16, a date that was never confirmed by the government and was finally postponed without a new estimate.

Among the claims that the organization made after the decision made, is the reproach for a “lack of political will and commitment of the state to install the monitoring and verification mechanism of the ceasefire” and criticized that “a ceasefire cannot be agreed on fire without first installing a monitoring and verification mechanism”. Likewise, he regretted the “expansion in the installation of the dialogue table and full participation of social organizations in it.”

Finally, he made an “urgent” call to the Government and the EMC to “seek peaceful, coherent and objective dialogue and resume the national ceasefire and urgently install the monitoring and verification mechanism, as a guarantee for a serious and responsible”.

Given the announced decision, the Central General Staff, with Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, alias “Iván Mordisco” in command, responded to the Petro government that “the unilateral break will unleash the war and the number of dead, wounded and prisoners will multiply, contrary to a total peace policy.

Harsh letter of dissent after suspension of ceasefire

Perhaps the most compelling thing about the letter dated this Monday, May 22, in response to the national government’s decision, is that the dissidents assure that the cessation of hostilities means unleashing a war.

“The unilateral rupture will unleash the war and the dead, wounded and prisoners will multiply, contrary to a policy of total peace,” they said in the document.

The statement is a dispatch against the government of President Petro, which the illegal armed group described as a “supposed government of change” and branded as the “least serious to have conversations.”

They also criticize that the government met with representatives of the United States, referring to the security council on Sunday, May 21, in which the Southern Command of the North American country participated.

From this situation, the armed group said, it “concludes officially and unilaterally breaking the ceasefire, once again violating the established protocol with the pretense of a partial rupture of fire in Meta, Putumayo, Guaviare and Caquetá, an action that In practice, it means breaking with the Farc-EP as a whole and is in line with leaving the Amazon in the hands of NATO, for which the United States gave away a fleet of Black Hawk helicopters.”

