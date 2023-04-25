Home » Organizations come together to provide free health services to the population of Guapi – news
According to DANE, this coastal municipality has a multidimensional poverty index of 68%.

Guapi, located in the department of Cauca, is part of one of the most biodiverse regions in the world and is among the 21 districts that make up the “biogeographic shock”, which is characterized by its wonderful landscapes and great natural wealth.

However, this natural paradise hides great difficulties. According to figures from the National Information Network, the armed conflict has affected 95% of its inhabitants; The municipality has a Multidimensional Poverty index of 68%, and 67% of people do not have their basic needs met, according to Dane.


Taking into account the aforementioned problems, from April 28 to 30, the Colombian Civil Air Patrol, the A-kasa Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, together with its pharmaceutical sector Janssen, and Wings of Hope, will join forces to carry out a day free care that will benefit more than 500 people in the municipality.

