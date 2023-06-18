Organized crime advances and triggers insecurity in Latin America

Analysis. In April, over three weeks, they killed three policemen in Santiago de Chile, including Daniel Palma, a popular policeman whose death shocked citizens used to living in the most peaceful country in Latin America.

To the east of the continent, in Rosario, Argentina, a community mourned the death of Máximo Gerez, a child who had been a victim of crime in the most dangerous city in this country. This event occurred only three days after the shooting attack against the supermarket chain owned by the family of Antonella Rocuzzo, the wife of Lionel Messi.

Santiago or Rosario, it doesn’t matter, almost any city in the region experiences events like these. More than corruption, inequality or health, Latin Americans almost always answer in polls that the biggest problems in their countries are crime and insecurity.

According to Gallup, in its February regional survey, 71% of Chileans “believe that crime has skyrocketed in the last four months.” This percentage is higher in Ecuador, where 85% of citizens respond that insecurity has increased. In addition to a considerable increase in homicide rates (26 per 100,000 inhabitants), today 48% of Ecuadorians also say that at least one member of their family has been a victim of theft.

Insecurity, according to calculations estimated by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has an average cost of 3% of GDP in Latin American countries, a percentage that negatively impacts the income derived, depending on the country, from a significant part of the extraction of raw materials.

In recent years, Ecuador, Paraguay and Bolivia – no longer the always mentioned Colombia, Brazil or Central America – have become alternative ports for transporting narcotics or collection centers for contraband, drugs and migrant smuggling. Cities like Guayaquil or Ciudad del Este -Paraguay- confirm this criminal phenomenon.

where to start

What is the origin of this wave of insecurity? This question is almost always answered with the same thing: illicit drugs. The region is the main producer of cocaine and fentanyl in the world and the second -behind Afghanistan- in poppy production. In any case, not only narcotics but an increasingly professional organized crime, as well as the transactionality of criminal groups explain the rise of violent crimes in many countries.

The former undersecretary for the fight against drug trafficking in Argentina and security analyst, Martín Verrier, says that “this explosion in cocaine production has a lot to do with it, not only in Colombia but also in Peru,” in an interview with the security magazine and defending, pucara.

It is thought that Colombia, which today produces 1,400 tons of coca leaf a year, according to the UN’s Integrated System for Monitoring Illicit Crops, concentrates all the production of the alkaloid. The reality is far from that. Today Peru produces 800 tons of coca a year, which is sold in illegal markets in the south of the continent, such as Argentina, Chile and Paraguay. Between Peru, Colombia and Bolivia -the third largest producer in the world- more than 2,400 tons of the alkaloid are generated per year.

Added to this historic coca production is the fentanyl boom in northern Latin America. As part of a strategy to lower transportation costs and monopolize the production chain, the Mexican cartels have stopped buying fentanyl in the Chinese markets and have come to concentrate the production and marketing of this drug in Mexico.

Transnationality

The region has accumulated decades of producing coca paste and other illicit drugs, some years production goes down, others it goes up. It is cyclical. In this logic, what most attracts the attention of analysts like Verrier is the expansion and strength of criminal structures. “We are in the worst moment in terms of the advance of transnational organized crime,” he tells pucara.

The death of police officer Daniel Palma, with which this article begins, is part of this transnational phenomenon in Chile. The murderer, a man of Venezuelan origin, belongs to the Train from Aragua, which operates in the center and south of the country, and disputes land in the north with smaller criminal groups of Colombian and Peruvian origin. This shows that organized crime that comes from other countries and has many times more capacity than the security forces themselves, today is perhaps the most responsible for the increase in insecurity in this country.

Recognized in several countries for its service, the Train from Aragua, a structure that was born in the prisons of this Venezuelan state, today has expanded in at least four countries in the region: Colombia, Peru, Chile and Ecuador. However, among the different regional organized crime groups, it is far from the largest.

On the eastern side of South America, the First Capital Command of Sao Paulo (PCC) and the Comando Vermelho (CV) have a significant presence in at least five countries in the region. The CV is in charge of exchanging arms for coca with the dissidences of the Farc and in controlling the commercialization of cocaine in Argentina and Paraguay. For its part, the PCC is present on the triple border (Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay) where there is one of the largest smuggling networks in the region. “The PCC also guarantees the safety of the imprisoned Hezbollah members and, in return, Hezbollah supplies the PCC with weapons and explosives,” says Verrier.

The presence of transnational organized crime develops through an extensive network of criminal allies, from neighborhood gangs, such as the Clan del Golfo in the Colombian Pacific, to interaction with criminal groups financed by countries (Iran), the case of Hezbollah. , which connect with groups such as the Brazilian CV and PCC, the Colombian guerrillas or quasi-criminal states such as the case of Venezuela.

Latin America is facing a security crisis that is hitting all the countries in the region without exception, although on different scales. The need for a regional policy to confront the advance of transnational organized crime is necessary and immediate in the face of increasingly connected and professional structures. Without it, the region is on its way to becoming a criminal haven, if not already.