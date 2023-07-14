Organized crime in Latin America: Looking for an effective and sustainable third way

In Latin America, governments have a major challenge: how to deal with organized crime in a region with the highest homicide rate in the world. Currently, two opposing approaches are applied: coercive and bargaining. However, the question arises as to whether there is a third way to address this issue effectively.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is characterized by his radical position, managing to forcefully reduce homicides through the suspension of some constitutional guarantees and a policy of mass incarceration.

Similarly, the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela has ordered security forces to enter low-income cities, committing indiscriminate murders and affecting innocent people.

Although these coercive approaches may win electoral results in the short term, criminal groups reorganize and avoid state repression, often with the complicity of public officials.

On the other hand, in Colombia and Mexico, presidents Gustavo Petro and Andrés Manuel López Obrador have adopted a negotiating approach with organized crime groups. The objective is to reach agreements so that these groups stop committing homicides and disarm. However, it has also been observed that some groups take advantage of these negotiations to rearm and strengthen themselves.

Faced with this situation, a third model is revealed as necessary that does not sacrifice the rule of law or respect for human rights, but that at the same time is effective in stopping homicides and violence in general. To achieve this, three fundamental pillars are essential: independent justice systems, economic development and international cooperation.

In this sense, he highlights the importance of the European Union in the fight against organized crime in Latin America. Cooperation with the EU becomes crucial at a time when the United States seems to focus more on domestic solutions and is giving up the battle against drugs. Furthermore, the cross-border nature of organized crime groups highlights the need for a global approach and for cooperation between Western countries.