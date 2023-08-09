Home » Organized drug trafficking – Several arrests in Aachen – Rhineland – News
News

Organized drug trafficking – Several arrests in Aachen – Rhineland – News

by admin
Organized drug trafficking – Several arrests in Aachen – Rhineland – News

Hundreds of police officers searched buildings all day long – especially in downtown Aachen, but also in the surrounding area.

Eleven objects in sight

The operation continued into the evening. The police searched a total of eleven objects, for example on Adalbertsteinweg in the center of Aachen. According to prosecutors, among other things, a large amount of cocaine, cash and a live firearm with ammunition were seized.

Two arrest warrants already executed

Four people were arrested. The arrest warrants for two suspects have already been executed, says the public prosecutor’s office in Aachen. The other two are due to appear before the magistrate today.

Nothing is known about age, nationality and background. The public prosecutor wants to share more details today, including how investigators tracked down the suspects. The investigation is being carried out on suspicion of “gang trafficking in narcotics”.

See also  More than 4 tons of cocaine in shipments from Colombia fall in Spain

You may also like

Evangelical pastor questions Bukele’s popularity

Threat to legal mining | The New Century

Ünal satisfied – new signing Kalajdzic scores twice

Sudden River Surge in Ya’an, Sichuan: Many People...

Physicians are not entitled to remuneration if their...

On many occasions, people forget that they have...

CTI agent was found dead in his home

Eon expects permanently higher wholesale energy prices

Confirmed! El Salvador recorded a record arrival of...

The way Colombians work has changed in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy