Organized drug trafficking – Several arrests in Aachen – Rhineland – News

Hundreds of police officers searched buildings all day long – especially in downtown Aachen, but also in the surrounding area.

Eleven objects in sight

The operation continued into the evening. The police searched a total of eleven objects, for example on Adalbertsteinweg in the center of Aachen. According to prosecutors, among other things, a large amount of cocaine, cash and a live firearm with ammunition were seized.

Two arrest warrants already executed

Four people were arrested. The arrest warrants for two suspects have already been executed, says the public prosecutor’s office in Aachen. The other two are due to appear before the magistrate today.

Nothing is known about age, nationality and background. The public prosecutor wants to share more details today, including how investigators tracked down the suspects. The investigation is being carried out on suspicion of “gang trafficking in narcotics”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

