Organized labor sector will hold its traditional concentration this May 1

Within the framework of International Workers’ Day, the Salvadoran Trade Union Unit invites the Salvadoran people to participate in the traditional concentration this May 1st.

“We call on all organizations, private and public sectors to march this coming May 1 for a better El Salvador,” the workers said.

They detailed that the march will have a new approach, of the “strategy that represents a victory for our people and above all for its combative working class, worker and peasant.”

In addition, they affirmed that they would present a series of proposals, “because we believe that the true organized social movement has gone from protests to proposals, today more than ever we believe that frank and direct dialogue is giving the results that we always dreamed of.”

The International Day of the Working Class is the maximum expression of the Salvadoran organized social movement that through the struggle we have achieved our ideals.