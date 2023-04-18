Home » Organized labor sector will hold its traditional concentration this May 1
News

Organized labor sector will hold its traditional concentration this May 1

by admin
Organized labor sector will hold its traditional concentration this May 1

Within the framework of International Workers’ Day, the Salvadoran Trade Union Unit invites the Salvadoran people to participate in the traditional concentration this May 1st.

“We call on all organizations, private and public sectors to march this coming May 1 for a better El Salvador,” the workers said.

They detailed that the march will have a new approach, of the “strategy that represents a victory for our people and above all for its combative working class, worker and peasant.”

In addition, they affirmed that they would present a series of proposals, “because we believe that the true organized social movement has gone from protests to proposals, today more than ever we believe that frank and direct dialogue is giving the results that we always dreamed of.”

The International Day of the Working Class is the maximum expression of the Salvadoran organized social movement that through the struggle we have achieved our ideals.

See also  Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy, other 186,740 cases (-11.9% in one week) and 468 victims (of which 186 from recent days)

You may also like

The Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Threatened the...

“Your Medici Project is what we have already...

Gold or silver wedding rings? GIVEN’s 5 simple...

the doomed island

the practical guide after the conversion into law...

At least 2 dead by landslide in Pakistan...

Pereira Transport Terminal provides alternatives to mobility restrictions...

A hotel farm immersed in the greenery of...

Authorities have the technical and operational capacity to...

Sebastián Villa on the brink of the end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy