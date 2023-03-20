Home News orientation for creative companies — Enterprises
News

orientation for creative companies — Enterprises

by admin
orientation for creative companies — Enterprises

A series of orientation and consultancy meetings to give tools to creative business entrepreneurs. The next one, set for 22 March 2023 from 5 to 6.30 pm, is dedicated to Crowdfunding: a compass for creatives. Appointment in the spaces of Bologna Attiva a DumBO (via Camillo Casarini 19, Bologna).

The initiative, curated by Martin Lodiis the result of the collaboration of Art-ER con Urban Innovation Foundation for the series of appointments of the creative work desk @Bologna Enable and is dedicated to organizations that have an innovative project with an impact on the Emilia-Romagna area and who want to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

Art-ER has been managing since 2015 Kick-ERdoor with the aim of guide and accompany start-ups, companies or business projects, research laboratories and local authorities intending to launch a crowdfunding campaign: “Let’s meet those with good ideas and evaluate together the potential of a campaign whose objective is not only to raise fundsbut also of test the marketto engage the community and structure a good communication strategy”.

> Book your orientation meeting

See also  Truck out of control on the Pa-Ct: passenger seriously injured

You may also like

Three-year plan for information technology in the PA:...

Martin Mojžiš: Tatra Tiger 5 | Opinions |...

Vereda La Mojarra was left incommunicado

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

Avalanche above Courmayeur: two skiers missing

First bank started regular investing in ETF funds

Alert due to decreased air capacity for drug...

the away match in Bologna ends 3-1 [notiziediprato.it]

Barcelona achieves its 100th victory after beating Real...

Roy Barreras asks to save only one thing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy