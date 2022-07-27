Home News Origin of new coronavirus: Huanan seafood market or Wuhan Institute of Virology latest research – BBC News 中文
News

Origin of new coronavirus: Huanan seafood market or Wuhan Institute of Virology latest research – BBC News 中文

by admin
Origin of new coronavirus: Huanan seafood market or Wuhan Institute of Virology latest research – BBC News 中文
  • Victoria Gill
  • BBC science correspondent

news/240/cpsprodpb/09A8/production/_111827420_hi059295836.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/09A8/production/_111827420_hi059295836.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/09A8/production/_111827420_hi059295836.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/09A8/production/_111827420_hi059295836.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/09A8/production/_111827420_hi059295836.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/09A8/production/_111827420_hi059295836.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/09A8/production/_111827420_hi059295836.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/09A8/production/_111827420_hi059295836.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/09A8/production/_111827420_hi059295836.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/09A8/production/_111827420_hi059295836.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

image caption,

Scientists said the initial outbreak of the new coronavirus was “very closely related” to the sale of live animals at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan.

Scientists say there is “compelling evidence” that the Huanan seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Two scientifically peer-reviewed studies published July 26 on the website of the journal Science re-examined information on the initial outbreak of the new coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

You may also like

A policeman in Leshan, Sichuan, shot and wounded...

Coronavirus, today 63,837 new cases (-25.8% weekly) and...

Energetic Lovers – Dan Savage

Dolce & Gabbana Participated in the 2nd China...

A Volpiano van overturned on the A5, the...

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan?China’s...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

The surface temperature in Guangdong exceeds 70℃, and...

Conegliano, Chies dissolves reservations: “I’m not applying and...

The use of music in the live room...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy