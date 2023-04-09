Finally, Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of the Triduum, three days of solemn reflection and prayer leading up to Easter Sunday. During this time we are invited to engage in the mystery of Christ’s passion, death and resurrection and to reflect on the deep love of God for us, a love so great that he sent his only Son to pay for our sins to die.

Maundy Thursday is one of the most important days in the liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church. It is the day that commemorates the last supper of Jesus Christ with his apostles and the institution of the Eucharist.

On that day Jesus instituted the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist, the source and summit of our Christian life. In the Eucharist, Jesus, flesh and blood, offers himself to us in the form of bread and wine so that we may partake of him and be nourished by his divine life.

During the Last Supper, Jesus also washed the feet of His apostles, an act of humility and service that is emulated by the priests that day in a ritual known as the Mandatum. This act of washing feet symbolizes the call for every Christian to serve and love one another as Christ loves us.

In the last hours before his arrest and crucifixion, Jesus prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane. He begged his father to spare him the suffering that awaited him, and finally submitted to his father’s will. This moment teaches us the importance of trusting God’s plan, even when it is difficult or painful to do so.

Finally, Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of the Triduum, three days of solemn reflection and prayer leading up to Easter Sunday. During this time we are invited to engage in the mystery of Christ’s passion, death and resurrection and to reflect on the deep love of God for us, a love so great that he sent his only Son to pay for our sins to die.

As Christians celebrate Maundy Thursday, let us open our hearts to receive the gift of the Eucharist, to be washed clean through Christ’s humility and service, and to trust in God’s plan for our lives. May we observe these holy days with a spirit of prayer and gratitude, and may our hearts be transformed by the love of Christ.