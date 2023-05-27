Origin, the history of the sauce

Edwin Alberto Muñoz Marín is the director of the ‘Latín Salsa’ dance schools and on June 1st he will present the show ‘Origen’, a show born out of conviction and love for the art of dance.

As a cultural manager, Edwin saw the opportunity to offer our city, the night owl and brunette, a show of Pereira for the world.

The stage will be 38 dancers of national and international trajectory, champions in the ‘World Salsa’ festival, champions in the National ‘Salsa Ladies’ festival, who have 12 years of experience, they are young people who started dancing at 10 years of age and today they are consolidated as professional dancers in the city of Pereira.

ORIGIN AND HISTORY

The central theme of this show is the history of salsa, through this journey attendees will understand how salsa came about, what paths it followed and how it got to Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe and how it finally got to Colombia. The story, in addition to the staging of the dancers, will have a theatrical staging and a musical ensemble with a live band.

The public will find an atypical show to the traditional, from the entrance to the theater the attendees will enjoy a large-format show that is clearly Pereiran.

PROTOCOL AND RED CARPET

From the entrance, attendees will enjoy a special gala, some special guests who have supported the project will be received with a red carpet and a welcome cocktail in the theater lobby.

This show will be presented on June 1st at the emblematic Santiago Londoño theater at 7 pm with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the ‘Latín Salsa’ dance school located on 23rd street number 5 – 27 main office or WhatsApp 3226997800