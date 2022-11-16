Recently, the Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control Measures of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control in a Scientific and Accurate Way”. Among them, optimization and adjustments have been made to the management and control of risk personnel, the management and control of immigrants, and the prevention and control of key places.

Let’s take a look at how the latest epidemic prevention and control optimization measures will affect various key groups.

