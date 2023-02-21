Cagliari, 20 February 2023 – “After the vast fires that broke out in the Oristano area from 23 to 30 July 2021, the Region had set up a fund of almost 9 million euros to deal with the damage caused, so as to restore the normal living conditions of citizens and allow the resumption of productive activities, including agricultural ones. The possibility was also envisaged of recognizing the so-called ‘hobbyist’ agricultural operators a compensation for the damages suffered by agronomic and tree crops, by buildings and by movable assets instrumental to the exercise of the activity. Some Municipalities, however, have made known the needs of the interested parties, asking for the granting of an extension of the deadlines for the presentation of applications. Therefore, the Regional Council has deemed it appropriate to meet the needs received from the territories affected by the calamitous event, so as to allow the widest access to contributions”. This was stated by the regional councilor for the defense of the environment, Marco Porcu, with responsibility for civil protection, after the approval of the resolution extending the deadlines for applications for contributions from non-professional farmers (hobbyists) in reference to the damages suffered, during the fires of July 2021, from crops (vineyards and olive groves), fences and dry stone walls, and from real estate and movable property: presentation by 18 March 2023, consequently the investigation by the Municipalities will expire on 29 April.



“The Region considers the importance that in Sardinia the values ​​linked to agricultural practices, strongly rooted throughout the island, also for personal subsistence or as a simple pastime”, added councilor Porcu.