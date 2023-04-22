Orlando Pelayo, the man who killed his baby in Chía, died

After spending several days in a medical center, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec) confirmed the death of Orlando Pelayo, a man convicted of killing his 11-month-old son Luis Santiago in Chía.

Pelayo was, since April 10, in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital Rosario Pumarejo López de Valledupar, due to health complications.

This man was serving a 58-year sentence in La Tramacúa prison after confessing to being responsible for the crime.

So far the causes of the man’s death are unknown, in the afternoon the authorities reported that an autopsy will be performed on the body.

Crime

The boy died of suffocation and his lifeless body appeared on September 30, 2008 in Chía. The baby was taken from his mother’s arms on September 24 by hooded men who entered his home and assaulted her.

Days later, after a polygraph test, the boy’s father, Pelayo, acknowledged that he had paid 500,000 pesos (about $230) to make the minor disappear and thus avoid answering for his support.

The boy died of suffocation and was apparently tortured, said Pedro Franco, director of the state forensic institute Legal Medicine. According to that body, this year 520 minors have been murdered in Colombia.

The confirmation of the discovery generated demonstrations in the city of Chía, and in other Colombian towns, in which an exemplary punishment was requested for the father and a woman who acknowledged having committed the kidnapping.

For its part, Legal Medicine pointed out in a report that between January and August 520 children under 18 years of age were murdered. In all of 2007 that figure was 829, 71 of them under four years of age.