Orlando Pelayo, the man who murdered his son in Chía, died

Orlando Pelayo, father of the minor Luis Santiago, an 11-month-old baby whom he murdered in 2008 in Chía, died according to Inpec sources, after several days of hospitalization in the Intensive Care Unit of the Rosario Pumarejo Hospital in Valledupar. The man, as it became known, had been there since April 10 due to health problems.

Pelayo spent his sentence in a solitary cell in the high-security wing of the Tramacúa prison in Valledupar, where he shares a prison with prisoners such as Rafael Uribe Noguera and Luis Alfredo Garavito, convicted of sexual crimes and homicide.

After confirming his death, relatives were contacted to carry out the process of handing over the body.

“The truth leaves me speechless because it is a feeling of frustration, anger and sadness, because he left with the truth in his mouth, that is, he never wanted to tell the truth (…) May God judge him. The only thing I can say that I’m sorry for is for the family because, well, family is family and no matter how bad the guy has been, it’s a pain for the family,” said Ivonne Lozano, mother of the minor. murdered by his father.

When did the events occur?

On September 25, 2008, a group of hooded men entered Ivonne Lozano’s home at night, attacked her, and took her baby. At the time of her, Luis Santiago’s mother commented to the newspaper El Tiempo the following: “They left the exits completely blocked, but I managed to open a kind of false door that led out to an alley at the entrance to the farm. I began to make sounds, still with my mouth gagged, looking for help. Desperate, I just thought: in the hands of what monsters fell my son”.

After learning of the disappearance, the parents began an exhaustive search with the authorities, which ended on September 28 when Pelayo was captured for alleged involvement in the murder of his son, who was found in a wooded area of ​​Chía, with signs of suffocation. . The arrest occurred after the group of criminals saw the father on television, decided to rat him out, because after the kidnapping, in a vehicle they murdered the minor with a bag, this in complicity and involvement of the father.

Pelayo confessed his participation and indicated that he paid 500,000 pesos to his ex-girlfriend to organize the kidnapping. He said he was looking to make him disappear so he wouldn’t have to answer for him. Pelayo was sentenced to 58 years in prison, while the accomplices who carried out the kidnapping and murder were sentenced to 27 years in prison.