ATHLETICS

Chicago, the windy city, hosted one of the most renowned events in the world of athletics. Kelvin Kiptum, a young Kenyan just 23 years old, became a living legend by surpassing the world record in the marathon, which was previously held by another sports icon from his country.

From an early age, Kiptum had shown an innate talent for long-distance running. The desire to excel led him to dream big and in an interview with Olympics.com before the competition, he revealed his bold vision: “In the future, I know I will run a marathon in two hours.” These words resonated in the world of athletics as an ambitious promise, but today, we can say that it was a fulfilled prophecy. On the day of the marathon, excitement was in the air as Kiptum prepared for the feat. Expectations were high, but so was the pressure, as he faced the shadow of legend Eliud Kipchoge, who held the world record in the distance. However, Kiptum demonstrated impressive calm and great resilience as he made his way through the streets of Chicago. With each stride, Kiptum got closer to the mark that seemed unattainable. The roar of the crowd drove him to give his best, as he approached the finish line. Finally, when he crossed that line, the time on the clock read 2 hours and 35 seconds. He had managed to lower the long-standing world record, set by the iconic Kipchoge, by 34 seconds.