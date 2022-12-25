The ordeal lasted three years Stefano Giacominwho died on Wednesday at the age of 46 due to the consequences of the very serious road accident in which he was involved with his van on December 20, 2019 in Ormelle.

After the accident Stefano had entered intensive care at Ca’ Foncello in Treviso only to come out on 30 March. That day he had begun his rehabilitation at Oras di Motta, where he had spent almost fifteen months. From there he had come out better: he was able to breathe on his own and this had made his family and friends hope for the best.

The very serious consequences of the accident, however, made themselves felt shortly thereafter: hosted in the Vittoria Cesana Malanotti retirement home, he was again hospitalized in intensive care until his death on Wednesday morning.

“We want to thank Oras and Dr. Claudio Zanardo as well as the staff and operators of Cesana Malanotti for the care provided to our Stefano”, says the family. The funeral will begin at 10 this morning in the church of Fontanellette: his last gesture of love was addressed to the kindergartens of Lutrano and Fontanelle, to which any donations collected by family members in memory of Stefano will go. —