The Organization of Salvadoran Women for Peace (Ormusa) revealed this Wednesday that so far this year they have registered no less than 12 violent deaths of women in El Salvador.

The data was disclosed by ORMUSA in its Violence Against Women Observatory corresponding to what is going on in 2023, released this Wednesday.

According to the report, in January there were 5 violent deaths, feminicides and femicidal suicides, while in February there were 7.

The total figure for 2023 would be 40% lower than the 20 cases recorded by the Observatory between January and February 2022, based on “data collected from media monitoring.”

At the beginning of February, Ormusa pointed out that at least 4 femicides that occurred in 2023 would have been perpetrated by the partners or ex-partners of the victims.

The non-governmental organization states in its report that, despite the decrease in homicides and femicides in El Salvador, violence against women persists and that the motives and actors are diverse.

” The suspension of constitutional guarantees under an emergency regime since last March “has not managed to contain the femicides”. says the observatory report.

Ormusa adds that, according to journalistic information, it is estimated that last year (2022), there were at least 68 cases of violent deaths of women and femicide.