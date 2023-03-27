Home News Oru’s school nurse got her own room
News

Oru’s school nurse got her own room

by admin
Oru’s school nurse got her own room

Corona vaccination of children aged 5-11 years started on December 17. Photo: Raigo Pajula

Oru’s school nurse got her own premises. Photo: Raigo Pajula

The council of Lääne-Nigula decided to give one room from the apartment, which was completely at the disposal of the family doctor’s center, to the use of the company TNP Konsultatsionids, which provides school health services in Linnamäe.

OÜ Arstiabi, which provides family doctor services in Linnamäe, gave up providing healthcare services to the Oru school at the end of 2021. According to district head Kadi Paaliste, finding a new school nurse was not easy.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleThe new manager of Läänemaa Hospital is not yet known

See also  Car off the road, the ambulance arrives with brake problems: double intervention by the fire brigade

You may also like

The Greater Bay Area Center for Medical Devices...

Tax group – tax debtors and financial integration...

Landslide devastates “Nuevo Alausí”, there is an undetermined...

India Catalina Awards: Meet their winners in all...

Pregartsdorf has a new fire brigade command

Infinite force. To resist!

They capture a subject who used the name...

Nicaragua: Five indigenous people killed in renewed attack

Théo Ngwabidje Kasi resumes his seat as Governor...

Controversy over exorcisms in the Police

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy