The council of Lääne-Nigula decided to give one room from the apartment, which was completely at the disposal of the family doctor’s center, to the use of the company TNP Konsultatsionids, which provides school health services in Linnamäe.

OÜ Arstiabi, which provides family doctor services in Linnamäe, gave up providing healthcare services to the Oru school at the end of 2021. According to district head Kadi Paaliste, finding a new school nurse was not easy.

