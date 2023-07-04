Orwell: An Agnostic with the Gift of Prophecy | Company | .a week

a socialist who hasn’t lost his mind

Eric Blair was born into the family of a British colonial official, which originally belonged to the upper middle class, but its financial situation was permanently deteriorating. Young Blair’s budding career as an official representing the interests of the British Empire in various parts of the world brought experiences that provided a topic for critical reflection. Young Eric was not socially predestined for a journalistic and socially critical path, and his later decision did not find understanding with his father at the time; mutual estrangement was overcome long and hard. Moreover, this difficult and non-obvious choice did not lead either to easy and quick success or to easy money.

Although Blair sought solace in the Church of England for a period, he did not find in his soul – whatever the reason – enough “religious musicality”. His critical view of the contemporary world was fueled by worldly observations, reflections and moral indignation. He became a socialist. His attitude was sincere, but he could not satisfy left-wing intellectuals flirting with various branches of Marxism, so-called orthodox communists. Orwell’s unorthodox and non-dogmatic “socialism” had too much of the tradition of English common sense in it, common sense; this meant, regardless of ideological connotations or partial factual errors, primarily the health of moral judgment.

This approach gave priority to personal responsibility and the patient practice of correcting specific shortcomings and grievances over megalomaniac ideological recipes for universal happiness, which ultimately deprived many of their followers of moral justice in the face of the crimes of totalitarian regimes. Real, that is concrete people, above all people rejected, humiliated, powerless, shown on the fringes of society had priority over abstract “humanity” or “revolutionary class” for the future famous critic of totalitarianism. Therefore, Orwell did not become and could not become a “useful idiot”, like many of his contemporaries who fell for e.g. the spell of Stalin and his ideology, not to mention those who were seduced by the false stars of fascism and Nazism.

Spanish Civil War: Twice Closer

A passion for justice and an anti-fascist stance led Orwell to participate in the Spanish Civil War on the Republican side. However, not within the interbrigades, but in the units of the unorthodox “United Workers’ Marxist Party” (POUM). At this time, the left-leaning Orwell critically reflected on the methods of the Stalinists, their propaganda, ideological falsification of reality and their maintenance of factional accounts within the republican movement itself – although Stalin’s regime supported the republican war against Frank, thereby pursuing its own goals and persecuting heretics; The POUM found itself on Soviet lists, and as we know today, Orwell himself was among those being watched.

