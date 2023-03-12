Oscar 2023

For several days now, the names of the possible winners among films, actors and actresses who hope for the coveted recognition have been following one another in the specialized online and printed publications. An unmissable appointment for all fans, scheduled in the magnificent Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, presented for the third time by Jimmy Kimmel. The event will be broadcast in the night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 March also in Italy. Among the most awaited awards, the titles of Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Film. Let’s find out the favorites according to the Bookmakers.

Best Leading Actor

In pole position for the title of best leading actor, we find Brendan Fraser for the film “The Whale” and Austin Butler for “Elvis”. The first is given in sites show bets at 1.55, the second at 2.20. Not to be underestimated, as a possible surprise, Colin Farrell for “The Spirits of the Island”, quoted at 11.00. The prize for Paul Mescal for “Aftersun”, banked at 31.00, and Bill Nighy for “Living” at 34.00 is more unlikely.

Best Leading Actress

Also in the female category there are mainly two women favored to win the Oscar for best actress: Michelle Yeoh for the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and Cate Blanchett for “Tàr”. The Malaysian actress is given the winner by the Bookmakers at 1.68, the Australian colleague slightly behind at 1.90. It promises to be a nice head to head. The other candidates are much more detached: Ana de Armas for “Blonde”, Andrea Riseborough for “To Leslie” and Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans”.

Best Film

Perhaps the most important award, certainly one of the most awaited: the Oscar for Best Film. A total of ten films will compete for the coveted award. The super favorite, according to the Bookmakers, is “Everything Everywhere All At Once” by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, received very positively by critics. One of his wins is quoted at 1.05: practically his assignment seems almost certain. Possible surprise for “All Quiet on the Western Front”, a film by Edward Berger set in the period of the First World War: winning data at 10.00 from the Books. Following “The spirits of the island” by Martin McDonagh at 14.00 and “Top Gun: Maverick” at 18.00. All the others are much further away.

Other accolades

For the prizes in the other categories, the statuette for Best Director should be contested between Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) at 1.08, and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) at 6.50. For the best animated film category in pole position there is Pinocchio by Guillermo Del Toro while for the best special effects it is very likely the assignment to “Avatar: la via dell’acqua”, whose share of 1.04 seems to leave little hope for all other candidates.