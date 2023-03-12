Home News Oscar Awards: What is the film with the most nominations about?
Oscar Awards: What is the film with the most nominations about?

Oscar Awards: What is the film with the most nominations about?

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Everything everywhere at the same time) is the name of the film that with the most laurels will arrive at the Oscars ceremony this 2023.

The film has been posted on the Amazon Prime Video platform since February 24 and has caused all kinds of reactions. In movie theaters, it has already raised more than 100 billion dollars, which accounts for its collection capacity.

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan without the main actors of the film that is expected to be a great night at the Oscars.

Science fiction has become the determinant of this film which, without a doubt, has been impregnated with traces of humor that contributed to cultivating more viewers.

The multiverse (a concept otherwise worked in multiple intellectual environments) is the central and thematic axis of a film that sees more dangers than benefits in a dystopian panorama.

And yes, the film requires a certain level of concentration, since ubiquity is a conceptual referent that governs the film at all times. Hence the name of the film.

Watch the trailer for the most nominated film for the Oscars

