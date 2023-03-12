This weekend there is a new delivery of the Oscars which aims to reward the most representative works during the last year in the world of the seventh art.

Each of the categories has been celebrated by the spectators, especially the award for the best actresses who, with their participations, have discredited the eyes of film critics around the world.

There are currently 94 winners that year after year have received the highest statuette of the Academy. Learn about some of the most outstanding in the history of the award.

Best actress winners in recent years:

Jessica Chastain, 2022: For the movie ‘The eyes of Tammy Faye’.

Frances McDormand, 2021: Her performance in ‘Nomadland’ took her to top honors.

Renée Zellweger, 2020: The role of Judy Garland in the movie ‘Judy’ was the winner.

Olivia Colman, 2019: For her performance as a queen in ‘The Favourite’.

Frances McDormand, 2018: ‘Three billboards on the outskirts’ was the film that wowed viewers.

Emma Stone, 2017: Her leading role in ‘La La Land’ earned her the award.

Brie Larson, 2016: For starring in the drama ‘The Room’.

Julianne Moore, 2015: Won with her role in ‘Always Alice’.

Cate Blanchett, 2014: Leading actress in 2014 for her role in ‘Blue Jasmine.’

Janet Gaynor, 1929: For the films ‘Seventh Heaven’, ‘Dawn’ and ‘The Street Angel’, she was the first actress to win the award in its first edition.

In this 2023 the issue number 95 in which a series of categories that have been created over the years will take place to reward new formats and talents in the film industry around the world.