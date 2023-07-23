Oscar Gamarra explained his absence in Aracataca

After the excesses that occurred in Aracataca, Magdalena, this Sunday, July 23, due to the absence of singer Oscar Gamarra in the framework of the municipality’s patron saint festivities, through a statement, the musical organization explained the reason for his absence.

According to the communication, the singer and his group arrived in Aracataca “to comply with the presentation agreed upon at the time agreed between the parties”, however, the organizers of the event decided to “alter the artists’ shifts”, without consulting with the representatives and without taking into account the commitments that they had to fulfill in other cities.

“By expressing our position on non-compliance with the shifts, the event organizer authorizes us to assemble on stage (sic). But impolitely and without further explanation, they inform us that the shifts have been changed and we must get off,” the statement read.

Finally, the group regretted the events and gave the event organizers a ‘slap on the wrist’ because they consider that they should “respect the artists and the agreements that are made when holding an event.”

