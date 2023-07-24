Home » Óscar Gamarra responded to those who criticize him for the event in Aracataca
Through his Twitter account, Vallenato singer Óscar Gamarra responded to users on social networks who criticize him and compare him with other musiciansfor not showing up at the patron saint festivities in Aracataca, Magdalena, last weekend.

Comments like: ‘Who is he?’, ‘What has he won?’, ‘Diomedes is believed’, ‘They can’t take family’, etc, etc… I can only tell you that no one was born great, and no one was born winning. I am sure of something and it is that I am not going to stop, and I am clear that life is about processes”, wrote the artist.

At the same time, he stated that he will not be carried away by negative comments and will continue to focus on his musical career, as well as strive to be a better person every day.

And I am living mine, I will continue guarding my heart from the negative, and every day I will strive to be a better person and a better artist, because as the Bible says: ‘Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks’ To those who comment, go be happy, it’s free”he added.

Notably The guajiro’s attitude has been strongly criticized, since, apparently, it is not the first time that he has not decided to perform at a concertthis time, as indicated in a statement, after the businessmen took turns in the presentations, for which many have stated that he lacks humility.

