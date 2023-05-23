Óscar Gamarra told why he appeared crying in a video

In recent days, a video of Vallenato music singer Óscar Gamarra singing a song that moved his feelings when remembering one of his best friends went viral on social networks.

Days later, the artist used his social networks to tell the story behind this video and why “One hundred percent love” by Beto Zabaleta and Goyo Oviedo brings tears to his eyes every time he listens to it.

“About a year ago one of my great friends suffered an ischemia, which left him in the ICU for approximately 20 days. At those times I felt a lot of anguish and uncertainty since my friends are as important to me as my family. The song that they listen to in the background is one of the many that I usually party with when I’m with him, and listening to it at that moment filled me with a lot of feeling because it reminded me of everything beautiful about our friendship.”, initially recounted the young artist.

He also mentioned that fortunately his friend is enjoying good health and thanks to the work of medical personnel, his friends and family, he was able to get ahead.

“The good outcome of the story is that after a year my friend overcame this event, with therapies and treatments, today I can continue enjoying his friendship and company, I just have to tell you to enjoy your loved ones, show your love now in life, tomorrow you don’t knowGamarra added.

“Today I can continue to enjoy the friendship and company of this person and see this video as a symbol of new opportunities.”, he counted.

Óscar Gamarra’s followers and vallenato lovers were moved by the artist’s gesture and also recalled episodes of his personal life in which vallenato songs and melodies have been protagonists.