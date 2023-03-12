The iconic red carpet of the Oscars will be replaced, by specific will of the creative consultants, by a champagne colored carpet. So let’s find out the reasons for this bizarre choice.

This evening – March 12 – will be held there 95th Academy Awards e, for the first time in approx sixty years there will be no iconic red carpet. The long carpet that leads to the Dolby Theater it will dye Indeed of a shade thatuntil now, it had never been offered. Time for change, therefore, even in the small details.

Oscar 2023 – The red carpet is tinged with champagne

Il legendary red carpetfirst introduced in 1961 during the Academy Awards ceremony, it will then be replaced by a champagne colored carpet. Behind the change, however, there seems to be no particular meaning. According to the creative consultants of the evening, Lisa Love – historical collaborator of Vogue – and Raúl Àvila – creative director of the Met Gala in New York – the chromatic choice will simply serve to recall the color of champagne thatfamously, it flows during the event:

People always find something wrong. This is just a lightness that viewers will hopefully enjoy, doesn’t mean it will be champagne colored forever.

Desire for novelty and lightness, therefore, after what happened last year on the Dolby Theater stage. It was later who commented, in an ironic way, on the historic change Jimmy Kimmel – presenter of the evening – alluding to the now historic slap of Will Smith against Chris Rock — host of last year’s Academy awards night, guilty of teasing Smith’s wife about her alopecia:

I think the choice of a champagne colored carpet, instead of the classic red, demonstrates how much we are confident that no blood will be shed.

The famous fashion show on the red carpet – which has become champagne for the 2023 edition – however, it should still take place as per tradition. To limestone it “champagne” carpet before taking their seats in the Dolby Theater will therefore be the presenters of the evening and the candidates – among which stand out names of the caliber of James Cameron, Baz Luhrmann, Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Brendan Fraser . The appointment with the pre-show is fixed, in Italy, for 23.30 about while the awards ceremony should start aroundone at night – the live will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Oscar, Sky Onein clear on TV8 and streaming on NOW. Appointment therefore at this eveningto enjoy the most magical movie night of the year.