Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter in art – the famous face of Goodfellas – commented on her father’s absence from the In memoriam video broadcast during the Oscar awards ceremony, expressing bewilderment and indignation

Two days ago – Sunday March 12 – was held there 95th Academy Awards. Among surprises and announced triumphs, it was the famous moment that attracted the – usual – controversies In Memorial. Among the numerous celebrities mentioned, there were in fact excluded many – including Paul Sorvinofamous face of Those good guys. A unforgivable “oversight”.underlined by the actor’s daughter, Mira Sorvino – winner of the Academy Award in 1996, for The goddess of love – and from his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino.

Oscar 2023 – Mira Sorvino and the indignation over her father’s exclusion from the video In memoriam

Paul Sorvino passed away last July, ad 85 years old. A career studded with great successes, which the Academy seems to have forgotten about. To raise the controversy about his exclusion from the In memoriam segment it was therefore his daughter, Mira Sorvino, who he entrusted to Twitter his thoughts on what he calls “a failing of the Academy”:

It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing and brilliant deceased actors have been left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!

Mira Sorvinotherefore, could not then hide the amazement in front of not only all‘absence of his father, but of many other talents. Among the celebrities absent in the montage shown during the ceremony, the names of Anna Heche – disappeared following a tragic accident -, of Tom Sizemore and of Charlbi Dean – young actress who died at the age of 32, protagonist of Triangle of Sadnessfilm by Ruben Östlund nominated for ben three Oscars.

The declaration of Mira Sorvino was then followed by that of Dee Dee Sorvinowife of the late actor:

The Academy must apologize, admit its mistake and do better. Paul Sorvino deserves better, the public deserves better. Is the Academy tired enough to forget the loved ones who have given their hearts to this industry? (…) The mistakes have now been made, and this was gross. Something absolutely needs to be done to fix it.

L’Academyfor its part, justified the unforgivable mistake by pointing out that the rigid timing of live television have imposed some cuts in the segment In Memorial. Impossible, therefore, to contain all the names in a very short video. There complete list of the personalities who disappeared in 2022 is however present on the association website – as pointed out by the Academy itself. Little consolation for the families of celebrities not remembered during the ceremony, which they deserved more respect and consideration.