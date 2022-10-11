Home News Osimo, woman beaten to death by her husband at home: “The man was under house arrest for drugs”
Osimo, woman beaten to death by her husband at home: “The man was under house arrest for drugs”

Osimo, woman beaten to death by her husband at home: “The man was under house arrest for drugs”

OSIMO (ANCONA) – A 41-year-old woman, Ilaria Maiorano, was found dead at home in the Osimo Pavilion (Ancona). According to Corriere Adriatico, she would have been beaten to death by her partner, a foreign citizen, with whom she had two small children. The man Tarik El Gheddassi was taken away by the police conducting the investigation. The man was already under house arrest for drugs.

In the house where the woman’s body was found, a cottage in the countryside, some family members of the man, of Moroccan origin, are arriving. The two have been civilly married for 10 years.

The mayor of Osimo, Simone Pugnaloni, who knew the victim well, arrived: they had been schoolmates. The imam of the Islamic community of Osimo also went to the place and speaks of a family who frequented the local mosque. At the moment the investigations by the scientific police are underway. The body will be examined by a coroner.

