Home » OSN with Argentine teacher offers talk on conducting and premiere of Mozart’s mass
News

OSN with Argentine teacher offers talk on conducting and premiere of Mozart’s mass

by admin
OSN with Argentine teacher offers talk on conducting and premiere of Mozart’s mass

The National Symphony Orchestra (OSN) will have the participation of the Argentine maestro Carlos Vieu, who will give a talk on conducting and a presentation at the Municipal Theater, this Wednesday the 27th from 6:00 p.m. in the OSN auditorium (Ayala Velázquez 376 almost Captain Brizuela – Asunción).

The event is aimed at orchestra conductors, choir directors, singers, accompanying pianists and the general public, with free access.

Meanwhile, Thursday the 28th will be the 9th concert of the Official Season of the National Symphony, which, under the direction of Vieu, will premiere in Paraguay the complete version of the work «Misa

The OSN will premiere in Paraguay the “Coronation Mass, in C major, KV 317”, by the famous composer W. Amadeus Mozart. The presentation will have the special participation of the Asunción Symphonic Choir, a vocal ensemble recently formed by outstanding singers from the country that seeks to establish itself and project itself.

You can also hear the Intermezzo – Act II of the Opera “Pancha y Elisa”, by Diego Sánchez Haase; and Symphony No. 8, in G Major, Op. 88, by Antonín Dvořák.

The show, called “Arayvotype”, will be this Thursday, September 28, at 8 pm, at the municipal theater of Asunción “Ignacio A. Pane” (Pte. Franco between Chile and Alberdi); with free and complimentary access.

Carlos Vieu stood out as chief conductor of the stable orchestra of the Teatro Colón in Argentina, which led him to present important works from the universal repertoire. For more than a decade he was associate director of Buenos Aires Lirica and is guest conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra of Argentina and participates in the seasons of the OFBA, Konex Festivals, Juan de Dios Filiberto Argentine Music Orchestra, and National Polyphonic Choir.

See also  New extension of the emergency regime to guarantee peace in El Salvador

He is currently director of the stable orchestra of the Teatro Argentino de La Plata. It will be the first time that he will lead the National Symphony Orchestra of Paraguay.

You may also like

CEO of Baltimore Tech Company Found Dead: Suspect...

Unimayor research architect won the Icarus award from...

Xi Jinping Calls for Greater Efforts in Women...

Rhino news, and more…: Rhino User Webinar: SubD...

Fake Accounts and Tosha Khana Case; Asif Zardari...

Cuban Government Acknowledges Difficulties in Guaranteeing Regulated Food...

Young university student was found dead inside a...

Jiangmen City Emphasizes Implementation of General Secretary Xi...

Tim, Vivendi requests publication of legal opinions on...

We will not leave this friendship

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy