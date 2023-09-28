OSN with Argentine teacher offers talk on conducting and premiere of Mozart’s mass

The National Symphony Orchestra (OSN) will have the participation of the Argentine maestro Carlos Vieu, who will give a talk on conducting and a presentation at the Municipal Theater, this Wednesday the 27th from 6:00 p.m. in the OSN auditorium (Ayala Velázquez 376 almost Captain Brizuela – Asunción).

The event is aimed at orchestra conductors, choir directors, singers, accompanying pianists and the general public, with free access.

Meanwhile, Thursday the 28th will be the 9th concert of the Official Season of the National Symphony, which, under the direction of Vieu, will premiere in Paraguay the complete version of the work «Misa

The OSN will premiere in Paraguay the “Coronation Mass, in C major, KV 317”, by the famous composer W. Amadeus Mozart. The presentation will have the special participation of the Asunción Symphonic Choir, a vocal ensemble recently formed by outstanding singers from the country that seeks to establish itself and project itself.

You can also hear the Intermezzo – Act II of the Opera “Pancha y Elisa”, by Diego Sánchez Haase; and Symphony No. 8, in G Major, Op. 88, by Antonín Dvořák.

The show, called “Arayvotype”, will be this Thursday, September 28, at 8 pm, at the municipal theater of Asunción “Ignacio A. Pane” (Pte. Franco between Chile and Alberdi); with free and complimentary access.

Carlos Vieu stood out as chief conductor of the stable orchestra of the Teatro Colón in Argentina, which led him to present important works from the universal repertoire. For more than a decade he was associate director of Buenos Aires Lirica and is guest conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra of Argentina and participates in the seasons of the OFBA, Konex Festivals, Juan de Dios Filiberto Argentine Music Orchestra, and National Polyphonic Choir.

He is currently director of the stable orchestra of the Teatro Argentino de La Plata. It will be the first time that he will lead the National Symphony Orchestra of Paraguay.

