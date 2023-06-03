Home » Osnato (FdI) in Marattin, ‘we voted, ‘your’ majority didn’t and put faith in perennial’
Osnato (FdI) in Marattin, 'we voted, 'your' majority didn't and put faith in perennial'

Rome, June 3 (beraking latest news) – "Marattin is right, we need to reduce reliance on trust, but the difference is that this majority, unlike yours, was voted by the Italians. Furthermore, the government you supported had a "majority" of 95% for which the trust…

Rome, June 3 (beraking latest news) – “Marattin is right, we need to reduce reliance on trust, but the difference is that this majority, unlike yours, was voted by the Italians. Furthermore, the government you supported had a “majority” of the 95% for which the perennial trust was a bit ridiculous…”. The FdI deputy Marco Osnato, president of the Finance commission, writes on Twitter, replying to the tweet of Iv’s colleague Luigi Marattin on the use of trust.

“Interesting theory: given that this majority ‘was voted for by the Italians’, then it can also ask for confidence in all the measures, effectively ousting Parliament – Marattin replies to Osnato-. Dear President, dear Marco, let’s stop with the ‘ but then you too…’ and with the ultra curves’, and we acknowledge that the institutions of this country no longer work. And changing them is a common duty, not yet another episode of the clash between ultras”.

Osnato’s counter-reply was immediate: “I stated that you are right and that trust needs to be reduced but I gave you a different perspective from which they arise… as regards the ‘but then you…’ it comes from your tweet…”.

