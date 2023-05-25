Home » Ostholstein: Cyclists critically injured when crossing the road
Ostholstein: Cyclists critically injured when crossing the road

Ostholstein: Cyclists critically injured when crossing the road

East Holstein
Cyclist critically injured while crossing the road

A cyclist was hit by a car while crossing the street in Ratekau (Ostholstein district) and was critically injured. The 74-year-old from East Holstein wanted to get to the opposite bike path with his e-bike when he was hit by the car coming from the right, the police said on Thursday evening. The 39-year-old driver was not injured. The police could not provide any information about the current state of health of the pensioner, it said. The reason for the accident was initially unclear.

A cyclist is in Ratekau (Ostholstein district) crossing the street from a Auto hit and critically injured. The 74-year-old from East Holstein wanted to get to the opposite bike path with his e-bike when he was hit by the car coming from the right, the police said on Thursday evening. The 39-year-old driver was not injured. The police could not provide any information about the current state of health of the pensioner, it said. The reason for the accident was initially unclear.

