A judge must take a completely neutral position, political influence is unacceptable” – Othmar Hanke followed this credo throughout his professional career. Whether as a judge at the Linz-Urfahr District Court, at the courts in Pregarten or Unterweißenbach or finally as President of the Linz Higher Regional Court. “The fate of the people was always close to his heart, he was a very special person,” his wife Maria “Mirli” remembers.

